PM Modi shares ‘Anupamaa’ video promoting ‘Vocal For Local’ initiative ahead of Diwali festive season

Popular TV serial Anupamaa recently put its weight behind ‘Vocal For Local’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat when its main star cast was seen promoting the mass movement and spreading the message to its viewers in the festive Diwali season. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been unequivocally promoting the two movements to support the indigenous workforce, heaped praises on the TV serial for featuring the two schemes that are close to his heart.

Sharing a 3-minute video, PM Modi wrote, “The #VocalForLocal movement is gaining a lot of momentum across the country.”

The #VocalForLocal movement is getting great momentum across the country. pic.twitter.com/9lcoGbAvoi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2023

In this 3-minute video shared by PM Modi, Rupali Ganguly donning her popular character ‘Anupamaa’ appeals to the viewers to support the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement’ and heaps praise on the Atmanirbhar Bharat program.

Anupamaa starts by noting that this is the era of social media where everyone is a storyteller. She adds, “Imagine if we put the story of someone close to us and his life becomes a blockbuster. So how good will it be?”

The characters then talk about the itineraries that have been procured from local vendors and truly value-for-money products which they then upload on their social media handles with the hashtags #VocalForLocal and #AtmanirbharBharat. They also promote digital payments through UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and #DigitalIndia.

Two minutes into the video, we can hear PM Modi urging fellow Indians to be ‘Vocal for Local’ in this festive season. He also issues an appeal to work towards fulfilling our aspiration of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He encourages participation by asking Indians to upload their selfies with the artisans on the Namo App using the hashtag #VocalForLocal. He added that he would share some of these posts on social media.

Towards the end of the video, PM Modi thanked the team of the Anupamaa serial and its broadcaster Star Plus for helping spread the message of Vocal for Local.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi often emphasises promoting indigenous products on many occasions. He has been issuing appeals to the general public to buy goods from small shopkeepers and vendors which would help them greatly and help build an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

It is important to note that recently, during his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi laid emphasis on promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ during the festive season.