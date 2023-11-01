Wednesday, November 1, 2023
HomeNews Reports“Taliban ka upchar toh Bajrangbali ki gada hi hai”: UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauds...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“Taliban ka upchar toh Bajrangbali ki gada hi hai”: UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauds Israeli response in Gaza

Stressing that terrorism is a menace, UP CM lauded Israel's counterattack on Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, he said, "Taliban ka upchar toh Bajrangbali ki gada hi hai.” 

OpIndia Staff
Bajrangbali's mace is penacea for crushing Talibani mindset, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Bajrangbali's mace is penacea for crushing Talibani mindset, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo, Image Source - Moneycontrol)
14

On 1st November (Wednesday), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that ‘Lord Hanuman’s mace’ (Bajrangbali ki gada) is the only panacea for “Talibani mindset” that has been crushing countries in the Middle East. He made this remark while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Tijara. 

Stressing that terrorism is a menace, UP CM lauded Israel’s counterattack on Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, he said, “Taliban ka upchar toh Bajrangbali ki gada hi hai.” 

The Chief Minister added, “Dekh rahe hai na is samay Gaza mein Israel Talibani mansikta ko kaise kuchalne ka kaam kar raha hai. Sathik tarike se bilkul sathik nishana maar maar kar kuchal raha hai.”

Translation – Only Lord Hanuman’s mace is the panacea to solve the menace of the Talibani mindset. Have you seen how Israel has been crushing the Talibani mentality in Gaza. They are taking precisely the right measures to ensure their targets are neutralised. 

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had reached Tijara for the nomination of Baba Balak Nath who is currently the sitting MP from Alwar. While campaigning for Baba Balak Nath who has earned the moniker Rajasthan’s Yogi Adityanath, UP CM lambasted the incumbent Congress government for doing ‘appeasement politics’. 

During his public rally, he also highlighted the bulldozer action taking place in Uttar Pradesh. He assured that the Taliban mentality would be defeated and nationalism would triumph.

It is important to note that Congress has fielded a Muslim candidate Imran Khan from the Tijara constituency to contest against saffron-clad Baba Balak Nath.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath made a reference to the Israel-Hamas war while targeting the Congress candidate in Tijara. He said, “I have been told that the person whom Congress has sent to the Tijara assembly constituency makes big comparisons about himself.” The solution to the Talibani mindset is Bajrgambali’s mace, he noted, in addition to the aforementioned remarks regarding the Israel-Hamas war. 

Additionally, he cornered the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan and praised the work of PM Modi.

He further highlighted that anarchy, hooliganism, and terrorism are the biggest stigmas for any civilised society. But when they get mixed with vote bank politics, it takes poor, innocent, women, businessmen, and the entire civilised society in its grip. 

He cautioned the public that if Congress gets a chance, Talibani’s mentality will dominate.

Noting that sisters and daughters feel safe in stringent law and order-abiding states whenever BJP governments are formed. He said, “Remember, if Congress gets success then Talibani mentality will dominate and they will start committing atrocities on sisters and daughters, exploit businessmen, and kidnap. Will take over the properties of the poor and do cow smuggling. Will damage monasteries and temples. Will not allow any festival to be celebrated peacefully. There is a need to put an end to all this. For this, the BJP is in front of you.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Activist ex-professor makes anti-Hindu remarks in talk on Palestine issue at OP Jindal Global University, professor that backed the talk hates ‘Jai Sri Ram’...

OpIndia Staff -

More than 97 per cent of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned to the banking system, Rs 10,000 crore worth of notes in circulation: RBI 

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Mr FAFO? The ‘Pallywood’ actor from Gaza who is a radiologist one day, air strike victim the next, and a dead body...

Shraddha Pandey -

Noida: Tanveer Ahmed harasses his Hindu classmate, attacks her and her family members with his friends and issues death threats, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi’s mysterious visit to Uzbekistan, Samantha Power, George Soros, the ‘democracy in danger’ and ‘genocide’ cries: A potential regime change op?

Semu Bhatt -

Same-Sex marriage: Review petition filed before Supreme Court challenging the 17th October verdict

OpIndia Staff -

4th grade student Vivek went missing 8 years ago, now found living as Mohammad Umar in Muzaffarnagar, was forcefully converted and circumcised

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Bolivia cutting diplomatic ties is ‘a surrender to terrorism’, says Israel amid anti-Israel stands by several communist govts like Chile, Columbia, and China

OpIndia Staff -

‘We will repeat October 7 again and again until Israel is annihilated’: Hamas official Ghazi Hamad

OpIndia Staff -

35-year-old Malayalam actress, Dr Priya dies of a heart attack while 8 months pregnant, baby in NICU

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,769FollowersFollow
34,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com