On 1st November (Wednesday), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that ‘Lord Hanuman’s mace’ (Bajrangbali ki gada) is the only panacea for “Talibani mindset” that has been crushing countries in the Middle East. He made this remark while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Tijara.

Stressing that terrorism is a menace, UP CM lauded Israel’s counterattack on Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, he said, “Taliban ka upchar toh Bajrangbali ki gada hi hai.”

The Chief Minister added, “Dekh rahe hai na is samay Gaza mein Israel Talibani mansikta ko kaise kuchalne ka kaam kar raha hai. Sathik tarike se bilkul sathik nishana maar maar kar kuchal raha hai.”

Translation – Only Lord Hanuman’s mace is the panacea to solve the menace of the Talibani mindset. Have you seen how Israel has been crushing the Talibani mentality in Gaza. They are taking precisely the right measures to ensure their targets are neutralised.

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had reached Tijara for the nomination of Baba Balak Nath who is currently the sitting MP from Alwar. While campaigning for Baba Balak Nath who has earned the moniker Rajasthan’s Yogi Adityanath, UP CM lambasted the incumbent Congress government for doing ‘appeasement politics’.

During his public rally, he also highlighted the bulldozer action taking place in Uttar Pradesh. He assured that the Taliban mentality would be defeated and nationalism would triumph.

It is important to note that Congress has fielded a Muslim candidate Imran Khan from the Tijara constituency to contest against saffron-clad Baba Balak Nath.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath made a reference to the Israel-Hamas war while targeting the Congress candidate in Tijara. He said, “I have been told that the person whom Congress has sent to the Tijara assembly constituency makes big comparisons about himself.” The solution to the Talibani mindset is Bajrgambali’s mace, he noted, in addition to the aforementioned remarks regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

Additionally, he cornered the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan and praised the work of PM Modi.

He further highlighted that anarchy, hooliganism, and terrorism are the biggest stigmas for any civilised society. But when they get mixed with vote bank politics, it takes poor, innocent, women, businessmen, and the entire civilised society in its grip.

He cautioned the public that if Congress gets a chance, Talibani’s mentality will dominate.

Noting that sisters and daughters feel safe in stringent law and order-abiding states whenever BJP governments are formed. He said, “Remember, if Congress gets success then Talibani mentality will dominate and they will start committing atrocities on sisters and daughters, exploit businessmen, and kidnap. Will take over the properties of the poor and do cow smuggling. Will damage monasteries and temples. Will not allow any festival to be celebrated peacefully. There is a need to put an end to all this. For this, the BJP is in front of you.”