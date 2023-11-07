Coworking startup WeWork has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a federal court in the United States, marking a decline for the former tech unicorn.

Once valued at USD 47 billion, the venture backed by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, has reported liabilities of USD 10 billion to USD 50 billion, according to a bankruptcy filing in the New Jersey federal court.

“Now is the time for us to pull the future forward by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet. We remain committed to investing in our products, services, and world-class team of employees to support our community,” CEO of WeWork David Tolley said in a press release.

The bankruptcy filing is limited to WeWork’s locations in the US and Canada, the company said in a press release.

Once hailed as a pioneering tech company poised to revolutionize the future of office work, WeWork, faced a series of setbacks, starting with its ill-fated attempt to go public in 2019.

During this time, revelations of substantial losses and potential conflicts of interest with co-founder and then-CEO Adam Neumann came to light.

Neumann’s eccentric leadership style had garnered substantial media attention, and he was eventually ousted in 2019, though he received a generous exit package.

WeWork finally went public around two years later but at a substantially reduced valuation of approximately USD 9 billion.

However, the market sentiment and the easy access to capital that had previously supported startups shifted by 2021.

Critics pointed out that WeWork’s core business was essentially real estate, renting office space in buildings and subletting it to various clients, ranging from freelancers to large corporations.

Even after going public, WeWork faced significant challenges. The pandemic led to a surge in hybrid and work-from-home options, which disrupted the traditional office culture on which WeWork had thrived.

Additionally, increased competition in the coworking industry, rising interest rates, and macroeconomic uncertainty posed obstacles to WeWork’s efforts to recover.

WeWork shares plummeted by approximately 98 per cent in 2023 alone.

In May this year the company underwent a leadership shakeup with the departure of its chairman and Indian-American CEO, Sandeep Mathrani. Investors had hoped that Mathrani, a real estate executive, would rescue the beleaguered firm.

David Tolley, a WeWork board member, assumed the role of interim CEO and was later officially appointed as the CEO in October.

By August, WeWork had expressed “substantial doubt” about its ability to remain in business over the next year due to mounting losses and debt.

This bankruptcy filing serves as a poignant symbol of WeWork’s dramatic fall from grace as it navigates the challenging real estate and economic landscape. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)