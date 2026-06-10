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SpaceX VP Lauren Dreyer rejects Bloomberg’s claim that Starlink’s India launch is frozen over Iran war concerns, says talks with govt remain active: Read what Govt said

Dreyer said Starlink has built a deployment model for India’s regulatory and security needs, while a MeitY source denied any concern linked to the Iran war and cited only pending technical clearance.

Rukma Rathore
SpaceX vice president Lauren Dreyer disputes Bloomberg's claim about Starlink India's launch.
"We have heard nothing but encouraging feedback on Starlink’s capabilities and its potential to advance India’s connectivity ambitions," Dreyer stated. (Source: PENGlobal/Odisha Bytes/The Org)

On 10th June (Monday), Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, has rebuffed a Bloomberg report alleging that the network’s launch in India has encountered a “security roadblock” over the tensions in West Asia. She maintained, “Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources.”

Dreyer stated that the company collaborated with the Indian government in a “transparent and responsible” manner throughout all necessary “regulatory and compliance” procedures. She added that Starlink has established a “bespoke deployment model” for the nation that further highlights its dedication to operate within a strategic framework to comply with the latter’s sovereign technology, regulatory and security requirements.

Dreyer further asserted, “We have heard nothing but encouraging feedback on Starlink’s capabilities and its potential to advance India’s connectivity ambitions, especially in remote and underserved regions. We remain fully committed to India and to working with the Government to bring Starlink’s services very soon to the country.”

Notably, a source from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) likewise mentioned, “Yes, because there is an issue pertaining to technical clearance and how allocation of spectrum will take place. The rest is sorted. I do not believe there is any concern because of the Iran war.”

What’s inside the Bloomberg report

On 9th June (Tuesday) Bloomberg published an article titled “Starlink India Launch Hits Security Roadblock Before SpaceX IPO,” claiming, “India has effectively frozen approvals for Elon Musk’s space-based internet service Starlink to begin commercial operations, due to concerns over the use of its satellite terminals in the Iran war, according to people familiar with the matter.”

It further cited insiders to emphasise that the final permissions that Starlink must obtain to commence operations have been withheld by security agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the piece, this is because Starlink terminals were employed during the crisis in the Middle East, even though Iran did not have a license for the service. As a result, New Delhi is concerned about its capability to manage an operator based in the United States in times of geopolitical unrest.

Bloomberg mentioned, “The setback lands just days before SpaceX is expected to price what could be the largest initial public offering in history – a June 12 Nasdaq listing targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation. As the company’s primary revenue engine, Starlink is central to that valuation, and the delay highlights a risk investors may have overlooked: its global expansion is far from uniform.”

It added that China has effectively blocked access to the service while India, the most populous country in the world and one of the biggest untapped internet markets, is now unreachable. The article also declared that the satellite-spectrum price plan that is necessary for any commercial launch, whether by Starlink or others, has been stalled due to the stalemate. It invoked sources to assert that the framework has been completed by India’s Department of Telecommunications, but it has not yet been submitted to the Union Cabinet for approval.

“Starlink secured a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite license in India nearly a year ago, allowing it to enter agreements and prepare for operations, which had been expected months ago. But the license was only one step in a broader regulatory process that has since ground to a halt,” the media house insisted.

It conveyed that Starlink held security demonstrations last year, which were examined by a special security panel and telecom authorities. The article stated that Indian officials have since sought more enquiries and demanded greater compliance measures. According to Bloomberg’s sources, Starlink’s security clearance will continue to be pending until it clarifies how, given its global reach and US ownership, it can ensure adherence to Indian security regulations when geopolitical tensions lead to contradictory directives from foreign countries.

“The heightened scrutiny extends beyond Starlink. Indian officials have adopted a more cautious stance toward the satellite-communications sector following the Iran conflict, the people said. The concern reflects a broader unease about relying on overseas-controlled communications infrastructure amid rising geopolitical uncertainty,” the article read.

It mentioned that Starlink has persisted in interacting with Indian authorities, providing affidavits and demonstrating that it is compliant with regional data storage standards. Additionally, it built ground-level infrastructure, with a hub in Mumbai and roughly ten gateways in India and Senior firm executives have met with ministers along with government officials on a regular basis to try to move the process along. However, Bloomberg quoted sources to contend that India is presently hesitant to grant Starlink confirmation until its security issues are fixed.

Egg on the face moment

The claims put forth by Bloomberg have been strongly refuted by Starlink and a source from the central government. However, this is not an isolated incident, as the media platform was recently humiliated when it had to withdraw a fabricated article about the alleged sale of worth $12 billions of gold by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) gold to boost foreign-currency assets amid the ongoing conflict. However, the bogus story was busted, with the central bank stepping in to provide the facts, which led Bloomberg to retract the piece, blaming “incorrect analysis” as the reason for disseminating the lie.

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Rukma Rathore
Rukma Rathore
Accidental journalist who is still trying to learn the tricks of the trade. Nearing three years in the profession.

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