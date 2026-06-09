An unfinished gym building has become the focus of a significant controversy when it was advertised as “Islam-friendly” on social media, leading to a huge outcry. The facility has been functioning for around 15 years in Puthunagaram of Kerala’s Palakkad district and is currently under renovation. It is located in a stronghold of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) which is a political outfit of outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI).

The owner recently declared that a fresh model, which intended to blend “fitness with faith” is going to be introduced in conformity with the Islamic practices and customs. Nawas Muthu T posted a promotional video declaring sweeping restrictions to satisfy the demands of religiously conservative Muslims and offer more privacy to women. “We are launching an Islam-friendly gym, and I believe it will be the first of its kind in Kerala. Anyone interested is welcome to contact me and visit the facility,” he informed.

The attire of the members would be subjected to religious enforcement under the rules. The men and women are required to cover their awrah or body parts that must be concealed according to the Islamic law. The women must adhere to full-coverage clothing, including the hijab and would no longer have the freedom to select their own workout gear.

Men and women have also been forbidden to exercise together as distinct timings would be announced for both genders. Female instructors would be appointed for the latter. Furthermore, any form of music is completely prohibited on the property. People of other faiths can join only if they comply with the regulations.

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The initial video was taken down in response to the severe criticism and Nawas alleged that the place is open to individuals from all communities. “A lot of people say this is a Muslim gym or a gym only for Muslims. I am not saying that. I have never said this is a gym only for Muslims,” he insisted as the backlash grew stronger.

Nawas conveyed, “This is a Muslim majority area, and we wanted them to come to our gym without inhibition,” reported NDTV. He also alleged, “The concept did not spread in the manner I intended. Certain groups deliberately turned it into a controversy.” According to him, the term “Islam-friendly” refers to specific guidelines for operation rather than limitations on membership.

“When it comes to an Islamic-friendly gym, women and men should not work out together. Women should have a separate time and separate space. Men should have a separate time. There should be no loud music. A lot of Muslims live according to Islamic principles. They don’t listen to music. There is no gym for them. When you go to a gym, it is not possible to switch off the music,” he argued while defending himself.

Nawas stressed, “There are women who are uncomfortable working out in mixed spaces. These are people who have not been able to access gyms until now. Because I am a Muslim, I know many such people. Even among my relatives, there are people who do not go to gyms. This facility will be useful for them.”

He then added, “Everyone can come. The only condition is that there will be no open music. Those who want to listen to music can do so through headphones. There is nothing wrong with that.” However, the now-removed post of Nawas disclosed how he outlined that Islamic traditions and values would be followed inside the premises, and the norms were described as measures to minimise “unnecessary conversations.”

On the other hand, Ahmed Settu contended that Nawas is neither ASB Fitness Centre’s owner nor an official partner. The former is one of the names associated with the establishment. He remarked that Nawas was employed there as a trainee and volunteered to contribute financially to its construction after it was closed four months ago. Ahmed asserted that he and another man identified as Shahul Hameed have managed the gym for a long period.

The man mentioned that Nawas suggested an unorthodox marketing strategy to draw in more clients from their neighbourhood and disclosed, “He said he would invest money to rebuild the gym and came up with the idea of introducing special slots without music and with privacy arrangements for women. It was presented as a marketing concept.”

Ahmed likewise dismissed the heated row accusing, “Aren’t there already gyms that provide exclusive timings for women? This is being unnecessarily turned into a controversy.”

Prasanth Sivan, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Palakkad East District, recently launched a formal complaint with the District Police Chief, requesting an inquiry into the ownership, financing and goals of the gym. The submission maintained that its concept encouraged religious segregation and sought action under many sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to public order and communal harmony.

The announcement sparks opposition

People reacted with shock, bewilderment and mockery after the news gained attention online. They questioned whether such a fundamentalist concept is even compatible in today’s times and inquired about the real purpose for the move. Popular social media commentator Anshul Saxena asked if people should also use camels to travel to the gym?

A fitness centre at Puthunagaram in Kerala announced that it would be converted into an 'Islam-friendly gym' operating in accordance with Sharia-based guidelines:



1) A complete ban on music inside the gym.



2) Separate workout timings for men and women.



3) A dress code based on… pic.twitter.com/GEt58ib039 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 4, 2026

A person similarly expressed disbelief over the bizarre development wondering, “Where are we headed to?”

Islam-friendly gym in palakkad, kerala.



Where are we heading to ? pic.twitter.com/YN2Pil2G7G — Dear_Myself (@Web3Educator_) June 8, 2026

“Isn’t that why you took Pakistan in the first place? Hindu activists are demanding an immediate ban on this Talibanisation of Bharat,” a user lashed out.

BIG BREAKING for Ummah & Momins,



Sharia-compliant gym is finally about to open in Palakkad, Kerala.

No music, hijab compulsory for women, women fully covered, separate timings, no mixed workout.

But, wait a minute…

Isn't that why you took Pakistan in the first place?

Hindu… pic.twitter.com/o1nssc1RyX — thakur ajay (@Thakurajayy) June 4, 2026

Another individual referred to the gym as the “New Keralam Model” and added “100% literacy,” pointing towards the extremist motivation behind the decision despite claims of being the most literate state in the nation.

Welcome to New Keralam Model.



"ISLAM only Gym"



"No Music and Gender Segregation"



"A fitness space with Modesty and Discipline Values"



Kerala Saar 100% Literacy Saad.



🤡 pic.twitter.com/DrJHcQoEp7 — Dear Men (@Dear_Men_Life) June 4, 2026

A netizen wrote, “Taliban inspired Sharia gym coming to Kerala,” detailing its features and underscoring that Islamists want to transform the place into a Sharia-compliant venue.

Taliban inspired Sharia gym coming to Kerala



📌Islamists in Kerala are planning to turn an existing gymnasium in Palakkad into a Sharia law-based facility.

📌No music or songs will be played.

📌No gender mixing – separate timings for men and women.

📌Women will be required to… pic.twitter.com/NJCUmwCzqv — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) June 4, 2026

Notably, the row has erupted after Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won the 2026 state assembly election. The party is in alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala. Furthermore, such hardliner proclamations have been a regular element in Kerala for numerous years.