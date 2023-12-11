On Sunday (10th December) a woman was dragged out of her residence, stripped naked, tied to a pole, and beaten in Karnataka’s Belagavi by the relatives of a girl with whom her son had eloped. The incident reportedly happened in the Vantamuri village near Belagavi city. Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara both took cognizance of the event and reacted to the incident. According to police, the woman’s son had an affair with the girl for some time.

The girl’s family raced to the boy’s house after learning that their daughter had eloped with the woman’s son. The girl’s family is said to have dragged the man’s mother outside her home, stripped her naked, tied her to a pole, and assaulted her.

Responding to the horrific incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Not just Belagavi, our government is strict everywhere. No matter what offence, we’ll take stringent action against those who commit a crime.”

“A woman was stripped naked, tied to a pole, and assaulted in Belgaum is extremely inhumane. This has made the whole society dizzy. Our government will not tolerate such heinous acts for any reason,” the Chief Minister added on X.

Screenshot from X

“Many people have already been arrested in connection with the case. It is our full responsibility to provide justice to the aggrieved family by taking action to ensure that the culprits are punished severely,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara also commented on the matter and said that seven persons who were actively involved in the crime had been arrested by the police and were about to be produced in court soon. The victim is undergoing treatment at the hospital and the Home Minister said that he would be visiting the victim.

“We will take action against the accused. A young couple had eloped. The girl’s family went to the man’s house, dragged the mother out, stripped her naked, and tied her to a pole before thrashing her. As soon as we got to know about it, police reached the spot, rescued the woman, and took her to a nearby hospital. She’s now in the hospital,” he was quoted as saying.

Reports mention that the incident happened at around 3 am on Monday (11th December). The Police immediately reached the spot after being informed about the incident. Seven people have been arrested so far in the case while 2 others are still absconding. Efforts are being made to nab the absconding accused.

The incident has been registered under the jurisdiction of the Kakati Police Station. The situation continues to remain tense in the Vantamuri village near Belagavi city as several policemen have been deployed at a village. A Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) team, ACP and two Sub-Inspectors, and several policemen have also been deployed at the location to avoid any untoward incident.