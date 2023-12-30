“Only PM Modi could have brought Ayodhya back to limelight”: Mauritius MP Mahend Gungapersad

Mauritius Member of Parliament (MP) Mahend Gungapersad expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that “only PM Modi could have brought Ayodhya back to the limelight, as he has done it.”

Gungapersad, an MP for the Labour Party in Mauritius, is currently in India.

“You can’t imagine how proud I feel, like most of you and most Mauritians of the Hindu faith are very happy and proud that today Ramji has his mandir at the place where he was born,” he said.

“I can honestly say that only Modi could have brought Ayodhya back to the limelight, as he has done it. And the way the mandir is being built and has been built, we are proud of Modi ji for what you did,” he expressed.

Gungapersad also praised PM Modi’s efforts in the education sector.

“The education sector has blossomed under his tenure, and we can see it in every sector. The students were coming out of universities and schools. They reflect the New India, the new system of education, and for that, I need to congratulate Modiji and his, educational policies that are being implemented,” he added.

Further calling PM Modi a “charismatic leader”, he said that he is a leader who’s unique in his own way and has transformed India, the destiny of India, and the image of India.

“Today, people look up to India, and I think the one person who deserves our gratitude and our praise is Narendra Modi for whatever he has done,” he said and added that this new India has been made possible only because of his vision.

“I have no doubt that under his tenure, India has a very bright future as it is today. I think, well, there has been a change in the way people look at India. And thanks to Modi ji, many countries want to befriend India. They want to have very close ties with India,” he emphasised.

Highlighting the India-Mauritius relationship, Gungapersad said that the relationship is being further strengthened.

“We Mauritians have always entertained a very good relationship with India and under Modi’s tenure, this relationship is being further strengthened, and I’m thankful to Shri Narendra Modi for that,” he added.

“Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” Gungapersad said.

The city of Ayodhya is gearing up for the grand consecration ceremony.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony will be held over seven days, starting on January 16. On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The ‘Dashvidh’ bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla, depicting Lord Ram as a five-year-old, will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu river water in ‘Mangal Kalash’ will reach the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of ‘Navagraha’ and a ‘havan’ (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and ‘Annadhivas’ rituals will take place.

On January 21, the idol of Ram Lalla will undergo a ceremonial bath with water from 125 urns. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’ in the afternoon. (ANI)

