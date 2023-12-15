Rakesh Tikait – the leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – said on Thursday (14th September) that both the farmer unions have nothing to do with the intruders who attacked the parliament on 13th December. He condemned the incident and denied the claims in various media reports that the farmer unions would protest to get the parliament security breach case accused Neelam Singh released. Neelam Singh is one of the 7 accused arrested so far in this case. She was nabbed while releasing a gas canister and raising slogans outside the parliament.

Rakesh Tikait posted from his X handle, “The incident that happened at Parliament today is highly condemnable. The news published in the media in the name of United Kisan Morcha is completely baseless. SKM or BKU has nothing to do with it.”

In a video address, Rakesh Tikait denied the claims made in various media reports that the BKU and SKM will protest to get Neelam Singh released. These claims surfaced in various media reports because Azad Palwa, a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and a farmer leader, also visited Neelam Singh’s house. He demanded Neelam Singh’s release and said he would also call a meeting of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on the next day (14th December) in this regard. He said that if Neelam is not released soon, then a big step will be taken.

In his video statement, Rakesh Tikait said on 14th December, “The incident that took place in the parliament on 13th December wherein the security breach took place and some persons entered there. Some people said that if the intruders are not released then the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will protest. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha does its agitations in a Gandhian manner. SKM does what it says. These claims can be someone’s personal opinion or statement that ‘if they are not released, SKM will protest’. It can be his statement. This is not an authentic statement of any of the SKM leaders.”

There were also some media reports that Neelam’s mother has claimed that if she is not released soon tne BKU will march to Delhi.

He added, “Whatever we decide, we take that decision in our meeting only. Whenever we will hold a meeting, we will give our clarification in this regard there only. This is not our statement. Whatever these youths have done, it is their decision. It is about their personal ideology. BKU and SKM have nothing to do with it.”

On Thursday, 14th December, a Mahapanchayat was organized in Haryana’s Jind, where local leaders demanded the release of Neelam Singh.

Security breach in parliament

On the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident. Seven accused have been arrested in this case so far. Lalit Jha, a person who had absconded from the Parliament premise with the mobile phones of other accused persons, was arrested last night by the Delhi Police.

A person named Vishal and his wife, at whose house the accused were staying in Gurgaon, have been arrested too.

On Thursday, police sources said that the main conspirator in Wednesday’s Parliament security breach is someone else, as per the initial investigation. Later, the conspirator Lalit Jha was also arrested by the Delhi police. The accused had conducted a recce outside the parliament beforehand. Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club.’