21,000 priests from Nepal to conduct ‘Ram Naam Maha Yagya’ in Ayodhya to establish 1,008 Shivlings before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

All 1008 Shivlings will get anointed with Panchamrit every day. One thousand one hundred couples will perform Havan and recite Ram Mantras around 100 Yagya Ponds

The Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for 22nd January. Before the ceremony, a grand “Ram Naam Maha Yagya” will take place to establish 1008 Narmadeshwar Shivlings on the bank of Saryu River in Ayodhya. The event will take place between 14th January and 25th January. 21,000 priests have been invited from Nepal to conduct the Maha Yagya. 1008 huts have already been raised, and Shivlings will be placed along with a grand mandap.

Notably, a tent city spread across 100 acres has already been established on the sand ghat of Saryu River, located around 2 KM away from Bhavya Ram Mandir site. Atmanand Das Mahatyagi, also known as Nepali Baba, is organising the Maha Yagya. Nepali Baba is originally from Ayodhya but later shifted to Nepal. He said, “I do this yagya every year on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, but this year, we have scaled it up given the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.”

He added that arrangements have been made to accommodate 50,000 devotees daily at the Maha Yagya. Furthermore, 1 lakh devotees will be able to have a feast at the Maha Yagya every day. Once the Maha Yagya is over, all the Shivlings will be immersed in the Saryu River. The Havan will start on 17th January with the chants of 24,000 of Ramayana and continue till 25th January.

All 1008 Shivlings will get anointed with Panchamrit every day. One thousand one hundred couples will perform Havan and recite Ram Mantras around 100 Yagya Ponds. The Shivlings have been brought from the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh. Nepali Baba said, “The carving work will be completed before 14th January.” He added, “I was born in the phatic shi- la area of the temple town, and I am a disciple of Tapasvi Narayan Das.” Nepali King reportedly gave him the name “Nepali Baba”.

