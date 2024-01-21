Sunday, January 21, 2024
Bihar Police arrest one Intekhab Alam for threatening to “blow up” Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, had posed as Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Chhota Shakeel

According to the police, the accused Intekhab Alam has no criminal record and seems to be mentally unstable. 

OpIndia Staff
Bihar Police arrest Intekhab Alam for threatening to “blow up” Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha
Bihar Police arrest Intekhab Alam for threatening to “blow up” Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha (Image Source - Free Press Journal and ANI/Ram Mandir Trust)
On 21st January (Sunday), the Bihar Police arrested a 21-year-old man named Intekhab Alam for threatening to “blow up” Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January. Notably, tomorrow, thousands of VVIPs along with Ram Bhakts will be in the Ram Nagri Ayodhya Dham for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 

As per reports, the accused Intekhab Alam was arrested from the Araria district. According to the police, the accused has no criminal record and seems to be mentally unstable. 

Confirming the arrest of the accused, Superintendent of Police of Araria Ashok Kumar Singh said the caller has been identified as Intekhab Alam. He was arrested from his home at Balua Kaliyaganj in the Palasi police station area late on Saturday.

Speaking with PTI, Singh said, “The man had on January 19 dialed 112, the number on which citizens can seek emergency help. He claimed his name was Chhota Shakeel and that he was a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim.”  

The SP added, “Alam said over the phone that he would blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22… he does not have a criminal record but seems to be mentally unstable.” 

However, the senior police officer added that in view of the “sensitivity of the issue”, a case has been registered at the Palasi police station. The Police have also seized his mobile phone. 

Singh added, “As soon as the call was received, details were shared with the cyber cell. The mobile number from which he had made the call was found to be registered in the name of his father.”

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

On the eve of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya Dham, the invitees, thousands in numbers including families of martyr karsevaks have begun to gather in the tent city created for the mega event. notable personalities from all walks of life including academicians, spiritual leaders, activists, cricketers, and film stars among others have reached the city. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the consecration ceremony at around 12:20 PM tomorrow. The mega event will be live-streamed in India as well as at prominent locations throughout the world. With few hours remaining, the city has all decked up as a soon-to-be “Cultural capital” of the world. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

