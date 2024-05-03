The anti-Israeli protesting students at Rutgers University in New Jersey and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis negotiated an agreement with the administration on Thursday (2nd May) to settle disputes and remove their Gaza solidarity campsite protest underway on the grounds of the University.

As per the reports, Rutgers and the University of Minnesota have now joined Northwestern and Brown University in reaching mutual agreements to stop the pro-Hamas, terrorism-supporting camp protests.

At other institutions in the United States, pro-Hamas protestors have met the armed police after university administrations called on law enforcement to intervene and disperse the encampments. Over 2,000 pro-Palestinian protestors have been arrested on campuses across the country since last one month.

The accord came to fruition at Rutgers on Thursday (2nd May) after students met with the administration to put forward their demands, which included divesting from corporations that participate in or benefit from Israel; terminating Rutgers’ partnership with Tel Aviv University; embracing at least 10 displaced Gaza students; and demonstrating the flags of ‘occupied societies’, such as Palestinians, Kurds, and Kashmiris, alongside other existing international flags on campus.

“We will not leave until our demands are met. Display the flags of pre-occupied peoples including but not limited to Palestinians, Kurds, and Kashmiris in all areas displaying international flags across the Rutgers campuses,” the protest leaflet by the pro-Hamas students read.

It also added that the University shall hire senior administrators with cultural competency and knowledge about Arabs, Palestine, Muslims, and Islamophobia.

Rutgers agrees to 8 of the 10 demands. See number 9. Display the flags of "occupied peoples" – and that includes Kashmir. If Rutgers agrees to this, it isn't going to be long before other US campuses allow this. @IndiainNewYork @IndianEmbassyUS https://t.co/sRguL0QfZK — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) May 3, 2024

Reportedly, 8 out of 10 demands put forth by the pro-Hamas protestors at the campsite were recognized by the University resulting in the end of the so-called peaceful protests. “We are pleased to report that these students have agreed to peacefully end their protest. They have committed to removing their tents and belongings, effectively clearing Voorhees Mall,” Chancellor Francine Conway said in a statement adding that the process began before the 4 pm deadline that was issued by the University authorities.

While 8 demands have been agreed by the University, some of the protestors are still fighting to get the other two demands approved which include the actual call for divestment as well as severing ties with Tel Aviv University.

“Even though most of the demands have been met, there is still much work to be done … These demands will require great effort and continuous pressure to bring to fruition and your continued support is still needed,” the university’s alumni Muslim group wrote in an email to the university.

Colleges, take note: Instead of sending riot police, Rutgers met with students, negotiated, agreed to 8/10 demands. Divestment, the biggest demand, was not among them -but they did secure a meeting with the committee on investments & will disband encampment.

These are the demands pic.twitter.com/5dqRLvRNkK — adelyreporter (@AdelyReporter) May 2, 2024

Rutgers’ Hamas-supporting students set up their encampment earlier this week, as did students at 80 other institutions across the United States.

Final examinations at Rutgers were postponed on Thursday morning (2nd May) due to the encampment protest, and university president Jonathan Holloway warned student demonstrators of police action in an email if they did not comply and disperse the protests by 4 pm.

The anti-Israeli protesting students then began bringing down their tents just before 4 pm. However, during the protests, the students raised pro-Palestine slogans and yelled, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

Other universities are following suit, trying to ‘negotiate and appease’ the pro-Hamas protesters on campus

After four days, University of Minnesota students also removed their campsite on Wednesday (1st May), when interim university president Jeff Ettinger consented to meet with protesters and consider their demands.

Northwestern University administration also agreed to disclose university investments, a community home for Middle Eastern and North African/Muslim students, and funds to assist the admission of Palestinian academics and students.

Shortly after Northwestern protesters disassembled their campsite on Monday, Brown University followed suit. The Brown Corporation further has decided to hold a vote on a divestiture measure in October.

Notably, the New York Police Department arrested around 74 people this week in connection with anti-Israel protests at two universities. “In addition to the people arrested – 46 at Columbia University and 28 at the City College of New York – there are 16 outstanding desk appearance tickets that are returnable this month,” the authorities confirmed.

22 further have been charged with third-degree burglary and obstructing governmental administration. US President Biden meanwhile has condemned the violence, protests, and antisemitism that have erupted at some universities, saying that Americans have the right to protest, but not a right to cause chaos.

Image- Fox News

From the updates obtained till now, it is believed that Rutgers University is not willing to agree to divest from firms tied to Israel or terminate its partnership with Tel Aviv University.

Many Indians have noted point No 9 by the pro-Hamas protesters, that says they will display flags for ‘occupied Kashmir’, highlighting that the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist activities will now gain legitimacy in US educational institutions where many Indians go to study.

I hope @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar takes note of #9 & asks USA strongly to not interfer or give any legitimate misinformation. Kashmir is a part of India & not an occupied space. Rutgers should be blacklisted & @TheOfficialSBI cautioned on giving loans to students attending the it. https://t.co/YIMEZB6DJS — Yogini (Modi ji ka Parivar) (@yoginisd) May 3, 2024

However, a more concerning demand to which the university has agreed is the ‘display of flags of occupied peoples – and that includes Kashmir’. Kashmir remains an integral part of India and its residents are Indian citizens irrespective of their religion, as confirmed by the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs time and again.

Any foreign university accepting such a demand which wrongly highlights Kashmir’s disassociation with India, sides with Pakistani terrorists who have been waging war against India over the Indian territory which has never been theirs. And concern revolving around this might grow if more US universities follow Rutgers in accepting ill demands put forth by the pro-Hamas protestors.