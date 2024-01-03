On 3rd December (Wednesday), police said that a 27-year-old woman was allegedly murdered under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Gurugram. They have arrested three accused in this case and have launched a search operation to arrest two other accused who are absconding with the dead body in a BMW.

The victim has been identified as Divya Pahuja who is an ex-model and a resident of Baldev Nagar, Gurugram.

According to reports, the former model was shot dead allegedly by the Hotel owner identified as Abhijeet Singh. The incident reportedly took place at City Point Hotel owned by Singh near the bus stand at 11 o’clock.

According to the allegations, the hotel owner, Abhijeet, along with his accomplices, committed the murder. He also paid his associates Rs 10 lakh to dispose of Divya’s body. The accused including Abhijeet fled the crime scene in a blue BMW car while carrying Divya’s body in the boot.

Incidentally, the entire sequence of events was caught on CCTV cameras. The visuals on the CCTV footage show Abhijeet arriving at the hotel reception with a young woman and another person on 2nd January. They then proceeded to room number 111.

Former model Divya Pahuja found dead in Gurugram hotel, allegedly killed by the hotel owner Abhijeet Singh



CCTV captures disturbing scenes as suspects drag her body & dump it in BMW car before fleeing. Investigation ongoing



Interestingly, Divya was girlfriend of slain gangster… pic.twitter.com/UVQIcGEP8y — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 3, 2024

Former model Divya Pahuja found dead in Gurugram hotel, allegedly killed by the hotel owner Abhijeet Singh



CCTV captures disturbing scenes as suspects drag her body & dump it in BMW car before fleeing. Investigation ongoing



Interestingly, Divya was girlfriend of slain gangster… pic.twitter.com/UVQIcGEP8y — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 3, 2024

In the CCTV footage, Abhijeet and others could be seen dragging Divya’s body wrapped in a sheet later in the night. Based on the CCTV footage, the Gurugram Police are investigating the murder case. They have formed several teams from the Crime Branch who are conducting raids in Punjab and other areas to locate the body. So far, three accused have been arrested.

Notably, Divya Pahuja was reportedly the girlfriend of gangster Sandeep Gadoli who was killed in a controversial encounter at a hotel in Mumbai in 2016. Divya was an informant for the police. It was alleged that the encounter was fake and she was booked along with police personnel for Gadoli’s murder.

Based on the complaint filed by Divya’s family, Abhijeet and others have been booked in this murder case. According to Divya’s family, her murder was orchestrated by gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s sister Sudesh Kataria, and his brother Brahm Prakash along with Abhijeet. An FIR has been registered against the hotel owner.

It is alleged that Gadoli was killed in a fake encounter on 6th February 2016 at a hotel in Mumbai. Subsequently, five police personnel, Divya Pahuja (reportedly the police informant), and her mother were booked for the murder of Gadoli. Divya was incarcerated for around seven years before she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in June last year.