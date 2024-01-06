Saturday, January 6, 2024
HomeWorldJeffrey Epstein Case: Third batch of documents unveils more high-profile names, a Nobel Prize...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Jeffrey Epstein Case: Third batch of documents unveils more high-profile names, a Nobel Prize winner included

The 950-page documentation, made public on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and collaborator

OpIndia Staff
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein. Image Source: CNN
6

A third batch of court documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case was released on Friday (5th January), unveiling more high-profile individuals linked to the convicted sex offender. This latest disclosure, part of an ongoing legal battle, adds to the already controversial Epstein saga.

The 950-page documentation, made public on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and collaborator, contains names previously redacted as J Doe versions in court files. The Friday release was of 1300 pages. Total number of pages has now surged to 2600. Key figures named include former US President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, pop icon Michael Jackson, and illusionist David Copperfield. The documents stem from Giuffre’s 2017 settlement with Maxwell, where Maxwell was accused of defaming Giuffre by calling her a liar.

Specific allegations in these documents include details about Prince Andrew’s visits to Epstein’s private island and Johanna Sjoberg’s claims of meeting Michael Jackson and David Copperfield at Epstein’s residence. The documents, revealing interactions and visits to Epstein’s properties, underscore the widespread reach of his network which also includes an unnamed winner of a Nobel Prize in chemistry.

This third batch of documents is crucial in understanding the scope of Epstein’s connections with global elites. It complements the previously released batches, which have already implicated several high-profile individuals in Epstein’s notorious sex trafficking operation.

Significantly, the documents detail allegations against Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, with specific instances described by Giuffre and other accusers. One of the documents includes Maxwell’s testimony confirming Prince Andrew’s visit to Epstein’s secret island in the US Virgin Islands. Johanna Sjoberg, another Epstein accuser, claimed to have met Michael Jackson and David Copperfield at Epstein’s Palm Beach residence and made allegations against Clinton.

The background of the case traces back to Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier who was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York. He died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019, before his trial could commence. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, was convicted in December 2021 for her role in aiding Epstein’s crimes, including trafficking and grooming underage girls.

Epstein’s case has garnered international attention due to its sensational nature and the involvement of powerful figures. His known properties, including his private island in the US Virgin Islands, a mansion in New York, and a residence in Palm Beach, Florida, have been focal points of the investigation. These locations are alleged to have been venues for the abuse and trafficking of minors.

The ongoing release of court documents stems from a larger legal process to uncover the full extent of Epstein’s criminal network. The unsealing of these documents represents a significant step in the quest for justice for Epstein’s victims. As the legal proceedings continue, further details are expected to emerge.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJeffrey Epstein death
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

One Nation, One Election: High-Level Committee invites suggestions from the public by 15th January

ANI -

Ramotsav 2024: Yogi’s vision turns Awadh’s rural charm into a tourist magnet, Heritage Village Themed Home Stay Scheme near Ayodhya to be expanded

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai Shocker: Man rapes and impregnates two minor daughters, was sexually assaulting them for three years; arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Fills your eyes with tears and mind with emotions’: PM Modi shares Swasti Mehul’s devotional song ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -

‘Indian Muslims want a separate homeland’: JPU professor Khursheed Alam’s anti-national social media post causes stir, ABVP demands action

Shraddha Pandey -

Delhi: Girl troubled by one-sided love of her cousin Abdullah burns him to death by pouring petrol, deceased had slit his vein on her...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Today is a historic day’: Randeep Hooda flags off ‘Swatantraveer Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra’ to mark 100 years of freedom fighter’s release from jail

ANI -

PM Narendra Modi’s Lakshadweep visit, an attempt to promote it as tourist destination of choice in Arabian Sea ahead of china-tilting Maldives

Amit Kelkar -

‘Kisi ke pita ka shraadh hai ya bete ka vivah hai?’: JD(U) MP mocks invite for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, gets slammed by Chief...

OpIndia Staff -

Member of ruling party of Maldives Zahid Rameez passes racist remark against Indians while mocking Modi’s Lakshadweep visit, had sought Indian citizenship earlier

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com