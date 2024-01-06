A third batch of court documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case was released on Friday (5th January), unveiling more high-profile individuals linked to the convicted sex offender. This latest disclosure, part of an ongoing legal battle, adds to the already controversial Epstein saga.

The 950-page documentation, made public on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and collaborator, contains names previously redacted as J Doe versions in court files. The Friday release was of 1300 pages. Total number of pages has now surged to 2600. Key figures named include former US President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, pop icon Michael Jackson, and illusionist David Copperfield. The documents stem from Giuffre’s 2017 settlement with Maxwell, where Maxwell was accused of defaming Giuffre by calling her a liar.

Specific allegations in these documents include details about Prince Andrew’s visits to Epstein’s private island and Johanna Sjoberg’s claims of meeting Michael Jackson and David Copperfield at Epstein’s residence. The documents, revealing interactions and visits to Epstein’s properties, underscore the widespread reach of his network which also includes an unnamed winner of a Nobel Prize in chemistry.

This third batch of documents is crucial in understanding the scope of Epstein’s connections with global elites. It complements the previously released batches, which have already implicated several high-profile individuals in Epstein’s notorious sex trafficking operation.

Significantly, the documents detail allegations against Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, with specific instances described by Giuffre and other accusers. One of the documents includes Maxwell’s testimony confirming Prince Andrew’s visit to Epstein’s secret island in the US Virgin Islands. Johanna Sjoberg, another Epstein accuser, claimed to have met Michael Jackson and David Copperfield at Epstein’s Palm Beach residence and made allegations against Clinton.

The background of the case traces back to Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier who was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York. He died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019, before his trial could commence. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, was convicted in December 2021 for her role in aiding Epstein’s crimes, including trafficking and grooming underage girls.

Epstein’s case has garnered international attention due to its sensational nature and the involvement of powerful figures. His known properties, including his private island in the US Virgin Islands, a mansion in New York, and a residence in Palm Beach, Florida, have been focal points of the investigation. These locations are alleged to have been venues for the abuse and trafficking of minors.

The ongoing release of court documents stems from a larger legal process to uncover the full extent of Epstein’s criminal network. The unsealing of these documents represents a significant step in the quest for justice for Epstein’s victims. As the legal proceedings continue, further details are expected to emerge.