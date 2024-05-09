Thursday, May 9, 2024
HomeNews Reports‘Abhishek Banerjee offered money to make false comments’: Woman seen in Sandeshkhali sting video...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Abhishek Banerjee offered money to make false comments’: Woman seen in Sandeshkhali sting video says it is doctored, points out her audio and video do not match

Jaba Rani Singha, who had appeared in the sting video, where she appeared to be said that she signed on the official complaint with ‘false charges’ against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, have now said that the video is doctored, and the charges are not false.

OpIndia Staff
4

In the case of a sting video widely shared by Trinamool Congress where some people are seen saying that the rape allegations made by women in Sandeshkhali are bogus, another person seen in the video have said that the video is edited, and she never made the comments heard in the video. Jaba Rani Singha, who had appeared in the video, where she appeared to be said that she signed on the official complaint with ‘false charges’ against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, have now said that the video is doctored, and the charges are not false.

This comes after BJP’s Sandeshkhali mandal president Gangadhar Koyal, who also appeared in the sting video saying the charges were false, claimed that the video is doctored and hi-tech methods were used to edit his audio.

Notably, in the sting video, Jaba Rani Singha’s comments are not lip-synched with the video, what she seemed to be saying does not match her lip movements and facial expressions. This gives credence to her allegation that the video has been doctored.

Talking to Bongo TV, Jaba Rani Singha asserted that she is committed to the movement by the Sandeshkhali woman against the TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

Talking about the video, Jaba Rani Singha said that some people had called to fill up a form saying that she will be paid money against her job card. They had claimed that Suvendu Adhikari sent them.

However later that they threatened her to make comments against the protests, saying her family will be harmed if she does not say what they asked. They also offered to drop a case registered against her, and asked her to quote a price for making the false statements. She added that at last, the two men who were talking to her revealed that TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee sent them, and asked her to demand whatever she want in exchange of saying that the allegations of Sandeshkhali women are false.

However, she refused to make the comments as per their demands. She added that she didn’t know that the conversion was being recorded. Jaba Rani Singha said that she talked to the two men for around 1 hour, but only 2-3 sentences were being repeated in the video. She also said that the conversation took place in the day, while in the sting video it is nighttime.

Jaba Rani Singha said that while it appears in the sting video that she accepted that the allegations are false, her comments were in response to some other queries, and the audio recordings of her responses were misused with some other queries to make the sting video.

Another woman accompanying her noted the video and audio are not in synch in the sting video, Singha’s voice can be heard even while she is saying on video, which proves that it is an edited video.

Trinamool Congress leaders including Mamata Banerjee has been sharing the sting video on social media platforms to claim that the allegations by women in Sandeshkhali are false. The video features Gangadhar Koyal, Jaba Rani Singha and Shanti Dolui, BJP Mandal President. However, now two the three, Gangadhar Koyal and Jaba Rani Singha, have said that their videos are doctored and they never said that the Sandeshkhali charges are false.

Earlier Gangadhar Koyal had said, “The viral video targeting me is part of a conspiracy and collusion. My words have been tampered with. High-tech method has been used to tamper my voice. Me, my party and the women of Sandeshkhali have been targeted to tarnish their image and also tarnish the image of LoP Suvendu Adhikari. This was their conspiracy.” He also demanded CBI inquiry into the matter.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bareilly: Hindu minor raped, converted to Islam, killed after being thrown in front of moving train; accused Fariyad arrested: Details of the FIR

OpIndia Staff -

1993 Bombay blast convict Ibrahim Moosa campaigns for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar, video viral from Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -

Campaigning in elections not a fundamental right, bail to Kejriwal for electioneering will be discriminatory: Enforcement Directorate to Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: JJP supremo Dushyant Chautala renews offer of support to Congress to try and bring down incumbent BJP government

ANI -

US Embassy issues advisory warning about terror threat at Karachi Port in Pakistan, asks officials to restrict access to concerned areas

OpIndia Staff -

Air India Express crisis: 30 staffers sacked over sick leave, ultimatum issued to others as 86 flights were canceled, operations halted until 13 May

OpIndia Staff -

ED plans to file preliminary chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case, agency calls him ‘kingpin’ of the scam

OpIndia Staff -

Importing terrorists, slacking on law and order, fraud ‘student visa’ industry are Canada’s own problems: How Trudeau govt’s India blaming is pathetic cover up...

Shraddha Pandey -

Tamil Nadu: Whistleblower D Ferdin Rayan hacked in Tirunelveli, had complained about illegal constructions, illicit stone mining under the DMK govt

OpIndia Staff -

Facing personnel shortage, Ukraine passes bill to recruit convicted prisoners into the military, murderers and rapists excluded

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com