In the case of a sting video widely shared by Trinamool Congress where some people are seen saying that the rape allegations made by women in Sandeshkhali are bogus, another person seen in the video have said that the video is edited, and she never made the comments heard in the video. Jaba Rani Singha, who had appeared in the video, where she appeared to be said that she signed on the official complaint with ‘false charges’ against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, have now said that the video is doctored, and the charges are not false.

This comes after BJP’s Sandeshkhali mandal president Gangadhar Koyal, who also appeared in the sting video saying the charges were false, claimed that the video is doctored and hi-tech methods were used to edit his audio.

Notably, in the sting video, Jaba Rani Singha’s comments are not lip-synched with the video, what she seemed to be saying does not match her lip movements and facial expressions. This gives credence to her allegation that the video has been doctored.

Talking to Bongo TV, Jaba Rani Singha asserted that she is committed to the movement by the Sandeshkhali woman against the TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

Talking about the video, Jaba Rani Singha said that some people had called to fill up a form saying that she will be paid money against her job card. They had claimed that Suvendu Adhikari sent them.

However later that they threatened her to make comments against the protests, saying her family will be harmed if she does not say what they asked. They also offered to drop a case registered against her, and asked her to quote a price for making the false statements. She added that at last, the two men who were talking to her revealed that TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee sent them, and asked her to demand whatever she want in exchange of saying that the allegations of Sandeshkhali women are false.

However, she refused to make the comments as per their demands. She added that she didn’t know that the conversion was being recorded. Jaba Rani Singha said that she talked to the two men for around 1 hour, but only 2-3 sentences were being repeated in the video. She also said that the conversation took place in the day, while in the sting video it is nighttime.

Jaba Rani Singha said that while it appears in the sting video that she accepted that the allegations are false, her comments were in response to some other queries, and the audio recordings of her responses were misused with some other queries to make the sting video.

Another woman accompanying her noted the video and audio are not in synch in the sting video, Singha’s voice can be heard even while she is saying on video, which proves that it is an edited video.

Trinamool Congress leaders including Mamata Banerjee has been sharing the sting video on social media platforms to claim that the allegations by women in Sandeshkhali are false. The video features Gangadhar Koyal, Jaba Rani Singha and Shanti Dolui, BJP Mandal President. However, now two the three, Gangadhar Koyal and Jaba Rani Singha, have said that their videos are doctored and they never said that the Sandeshkhali charges are false.

Earlier Gangadhar Koyal had said, “The viral video targeting me is part of a conspiracy and collusion. My words have been tampered with. High-tech method has been used to tamper my voice. Me, my party and the women of Sandeshkhali have been targeted to tarnish their image and also tarnish the image of LoP Suvendu Adhikari. This was their conspiracy.” He also demanded CBI inquiry into the matter.