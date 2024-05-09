In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim youth identified as Fariyad raped a Hindu minor after converting her to Islam and then murdered her by throwing her in front of a running train. As a result, the body of the minor was divided into two pieces. A complaint has been lodged against the Muslim accused and he has been arrested.

According to the FIR lodged, the 15-year-old Hindu girl resident of Faridpur was being harassed by a Muslim youth living nearby for the last seven months. Due to this, the Hindu minor was scared. The victim had also informed her parents that accused Fariyad had converted her to Islam forcefully.

The accused, who runs a barber shop in the area, had also been threatening to kill the Hindu minor. He used to threaten to kill her brother as well. The family members of the victim said in the FIR that the minor had left her house on Wednesday (May 8, 2024) for her college studies.

The accused forcefully abducted the Hindu minor on his bike from the road. After this, he raped her and then took her to a nearby railway line and threw her in front of a moving train.

The girl was crushed to death after being hit by a moving train. Her body was chopped into two parts. This incident happened on a river bridge, her body was recovered from a nearby water body. On receiving information about the matter, the family members of the Hindu minor reached the spot and informed the police.

After getting information about the matter, the police arrested the accused. A case has been registered against the complainant under various sections including murder, rape, POCSO, and forced religious conversion. OpIndia has the FIR copy of this case. Bareilly Police is investigating the matter. The family members of the deceased have performed her last rites.