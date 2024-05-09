Thursday, May 9, 2024
HomeCrimeBareilly: Murdered 14-year-old girl was forcibly converted to Islam, was being stalked for months,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Bareilly: Murdered 14-year-old girl was forcibly converted to Islam, was being stalked for months, Fariyad was threatening her and her brother: Exclusive details of the FIR

According to the FIR lodged, the 15-year-old Hindu girl resident of Faridpur was being harassed by a Muslim youth living nearby for the last seven months.

OpIndia Staff
Bareilly: Hindu minor raped, converted to Islam, thrown in front of moving train; accused Fariyad arrested; Here's what FIR reads
Image- obtained by OpIndia
10

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim youth identified as Fariyad raped a Hindu minor after converting her to Islam and then murdered her by throwing her in front of a running train. As a result, the body of the minor was divided into two pieces. A complaint has been lodged against the Muslim accused and he has been arrested.

According to the FIR lodged, the 15-year-old Hindu girl resident of Faridpur was being harassed by a Muslim youth living nearby for the last seven months. Due to this, the Hindu minor was scared. The victim had also informed her parents that accused Fariyad had converted her to Islam forcefully.

The accused, who runs a barber shop in the area, had also been threatening to kill the Hindu minor. He used to threaten to kill her brother as well. The family members of the victim said in the FIR that the minor had left her house on Wednesday (May 8, 2024) for her college studies.

The accused forcefully abducted the Hindu minor on his bike from the road. After this, he raped her and then took her to a nearby railway line and threw her in front of a moving train.

The girl was crushed to death after being hit by a moving train. Her body was chopped into two parts. This incident happened on a river bridge, her body was recovered from a nearby water body. On receiving information about the matter, the family members of the Hindu minor reached the spot and informed the police.

After getting information about the matter, the police arrested the accused. A case has been registered against the complainant under various sections including murder, rape, POCSO, and forced religious conversion. OpIndia has the FIR copy of this case. Bareilly Police is investigating the matter. The family members of the deceased have performed her last rites.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Understanding the rise of insurgency and violence in Balochistan amid escalation in attacks on outsiders from Pakistan’s Punjab and China in the region

Anurag -

‘Abhishek Banerjee offered money to make false comments’: Woman seen in Sandeshkhali sting video says it is doctored, points out her audio and video...

OpIndia Staff -

1993 Bombay blast convict Ibrahim Moosa campaigns for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar, video viral from Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -

Campaigning in elections not a fundamental right, bail to Kejriwal for electioneering will be discriminatory: Enforcement Directorate to Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: JJP supremo Dushyant Chautala renews offer of support to Congress to try and bring down incumbent BJP government

ANI -

US Embassy issues advisory warning about terror threat at Karachi Port in Pakistan, asks officials to restrict access to concerned areas

OpIndia Staff -

Air India Express crisis: 30 staffers sacked over sick leave, ultimatum issued to others as 86 flights were canceled, operations halted until 13 May

OpIndia Staff -

ED plans to file preliminary chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case, agency calls him ‘kingpin’ of the scam

OpIndia Staff -

Importing terrorists, slacking on law and order, fraud ‘student visa’ industry are Canada’s own problems: How Trudeau govt’s India blaming is pathetic cover up...

Shraddha Pandey -

Tamil Nadu: Whistleblower D Ferdin Rayan hacked in Tirunelveli, had complained about illegal constructions, illicit stone mining under the DMK govt

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com