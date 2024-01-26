On Thursday (25th January) the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) gave a befitting reply rejecting Pakistan’s claim that Indian agents killed two Pakistani citizens on Pakistani soil. MEA said that Pakistan will reap what it sows. Notably, on Thursday, Pakistan claimed that it had credible evidence to prove that “Indian agents” killed two Pakistani citizens.

By these two citizens, Pakistan was referring to two terrorists associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba who were killed in Sialkot and Rawalkot last year.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a press release in response to media queries regarding remarks made by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry. In this press release, he said, “We have seen media reports regarding certain remarks by Pakistan Foreign Secretary. It is Pakistan’s latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda.”

Our response to media queries regarding remarks made by Pakistan Foreign Ministry:https://t.co/25zIoMs1QI pic.twitter.com/1E2rt1tSTw — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 25, 2024

Randhir Jaiswal added, “As the world knows, Pakistan has long been the epicentre of terrorism, organised crime, and illegal transnational activities. India and many other countries have publicly warned Pakistan cautioning that it would be consumed by its own culture of terror and violence.”

He further said, “Pakistan will reap what it sows. To blame others for their own misdeeds can neither be a justification nor a solution.”

Pakistan’s foreign secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi held a press conference on Thursday. In this press conference, he alleged that India was carrying out extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings inside Pakistan.

On 11th October 2023, Shahid Latif, a key aide to Masood Azhar, the chief of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the mastermind behind the 2016 attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, was shot dead in a mosque in Sialkot, located in the Punjab province of Pakistan. This attack was carried out by unidentified gunmen.

On 8th September 2023, unidentified gunmen killed Riyaz Ahmad, also known as Abu Qasim, associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist outfit. He was a key conspirator in the Dhangri terror attack that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on 1st January 2023. He was killed during pre-dawn prayers inside the Al-Qudus mosque in the Rawalakot area of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Referring to these two killings, Qazi said, “Indian agents used technology and safe havens on foreign soil to commit assassinations in Pakistan. They recruited, financed, and supported criminals, terrorists, and unsuspecting civilians to play defined roles in these assassinations.” The Ministry of External Affairs has now debunked these claims.