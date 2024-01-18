In Bihar, an incident of assault on a government official has surfaced where the accused are allegedly relatives of Lalu Yadav. The incident occurred in Patna on Tuesday (16th January), and the official, named Arvind Kumar Singh, was taken to Delhi for further treatment.

Tanuj Yadav and Nayan Yadav, sons of RJD leader Nagendra have been identified as the accused in this case. The victim Arvind Singh is from Gopalganj district and works as an executive officer for the state government.

Singh has been reported to have suffered major eye injuries as well as multiple other wounds. However, authorities blamed the event on driving rage between the two parties.

Vijay Kumar Singh, the victim’s brother and an eyewitness in the case, stated that his brother Arvind had come to Patna for personal reasons.

Vijay stated that he and his brother were on their way to the Boring Road area when some men stopped their car and started asking for their car keys. The miscreants assaulted Arvind with an iron rod as he attempted to intervene.

Vijay stated that the person who assaulted his brother was saying that he is the son of Nagendra Yadav. As per media reports, Nagendra Yadav is a RJD leader and a relative of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav. However, A report in Live Hindustan mentions quoting RJD sources that Nagendra Yadav has no family relations with Lalu Yadav.

“We were on the way from Gola Road to our Boring Canal Road residence around 9.20 p.m. on Tuesday when goons stopped our SUV and hit its bonnet. When my brother Arvind Kumar Singh stepped down from the SUV to talk, they attacked him with iron rods. All the accused were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. One of the attackers revealed his name as Tanuj Yadav, son of Nagendra Yadav, and that Lalu Prasad Yadav was his grandfather and we could do whatever we wanted,” the victim’s brother Vijay Singh said.

The victim has attained severe injuries on his head and his eyes. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Confirming the incident, Danapur ASP Abhinav Dheeman said, “We received information about a brawl taking place at Gola road under Rupaspur police station. Our team immediately went there. One of the persons named Arvind Kumar Singh, who tried to intervene in the matter, was brutally assaulted by the goons. He was critically injured in this attack. He was taken to Paras Hospital where doctors referred him to New Delhi for better treatment. We have registered an FIR and are making efforts to identify and arrest the accused.”

Reports stated that Tanuj Yadav and his brother Nayan Yadav, along with a dozen other people have been booked by the police for involvement in the assault.