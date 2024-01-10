The dream of establishing the temple of Bhagwan Shri Rama, which devotees had envisioned, is now on the verge of becoming a reality after a long struggle of 500 years and devotees of Bhagwan Shri Ram from around the world are gearing up to celebrate the occasion in their own unique ways on this occasion.

The Ram Mandir inauguration and Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January is set to be the global event of the century. From Ayodhya to New York to Paris, grand celebrations have been planned across cities in the US, France and Canada. The event has already captured the attention of the entire world.

The event in Ayodhya will be witnessed by many from Times Square in America to the Eiffel Tower in Europe. In the capital city of France, Paris, a grand Ram Rath Yatra is scheduled for 21st January attracting participants from across Europe. Simultaneously, festivities near the Eiffel Tower are also planned.

In America, a live broadcast of the consecration ceremony is scheduled for 22nd January following the tradition of the Ram Temple ground-breaking ceremony at Times Square. Temples across North America, including in Canada, will conduct prayers and organize festive events.

Massive car rallies are being organized in cities like California, Washington, Chicago, and other places in the United States. The consecration ceremony, according to Indian standard time, will take place at around 12.30 PM. It will be morning in Paris and late at night in America.

Avinash Mishra, who resides in Paris, shared details about the Ram Rath Yatra on social media. He wrote, “Residing in France, we Indians in Paris will participate in the grand celebration of the Ram Rath Yatra and festivities on a large scale at the Eiffel Tower, marking the historic and significant occasion of the consecration of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

Avinash has also shared the map tracing the route of the Ram Rath Yatra in his post and has extended an invitation to Ram devotees residing in Paris to join this event. The post has been retweeted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, stating that becoming witnesses to the consecration of Bhagwan Shri Ram at the birthplace in Ayodhya is a blessing for all devotees.

The Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council has decided to organize worship and festivals in temples from North America to Canada. In the past few weeks, car rallies in celebration of the Ram Temple have been held in Washington, Chicago, and other American cities.

Organizers now plan to hold a car rally in California. They expressed their inability to visit Ayodhya physically, but emphasize that Bhagwan Shri Rama resides in their hearts, and their unwavering faith is their way of welcoming Him back home.

Furthermore, on 22nd January, the consecration ceremony will be telecast live at Times Square in New York City. Before this, on 5th August, 2020, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple, a digital billboard featuring the Ram Mandir was displayed at Times Square.

Regarding the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Mayor Eric Adams of New York City mentioned that this event is of great significance when observing the Hindu community in New York City. He said that he sees it as an important opportunity for them to celebrate and elevate their spirituality.

Various events taking place in 160 countries

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has outlined plans for events in several countries. Grand programmes will be organized in over 50 countries worldwide. The consecration ceremony will be live-streamed from these locations.

Apart from 300 locations in America, there are plans to live-stream from 25 locaions in the United Kingdom, 30 in Australia, 30 in Canada, and 100 in Mauritius, among others. Besides, in more than 50 countries, including Ireland, Fiji, Indonesia, and Germany, there will be a large-scale live broadcast of the consecration ceremony of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

Representatives from 50 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, and Fiji, have been invited to Ayodhya for the occasion of Bhagwan Shri Ram’s consecration. Meanwhile, live streaming is also planned in Muslim-majority countries like Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

According to the VHP, there are 160 countries worldwide where people follow the Hindu faith, and various programmes are being conducted in these countries. Preparations are being made for live streaming of the procession, havan puja, Hanuman Chalisa recitation and Pran Pratishtha programme in the temple.