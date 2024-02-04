On Sunday (4th February), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members held a protest outside Congress MP DK Suresh’s residence in Bengaluru. The BJP members protested against DK Suresh’s recent ‘South Indian states will become a separate country’ remark.

Protesters were heard raising ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, and ‘down down DK Suresh’ outside his home in Sadashivanagar. According to police, the protesters were quickly removed from the scene and taken to a bus. It is worth noting that DK Suresh is the brother of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, DK Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, the police said, “A group of members from the BJP had gathered outside the residence of the Congress leader. They tried to stage a protest there against his statement over the demand for a separate nation for southern states. However, our officials removed them from the spot and took them into custody. The situation is under control.”

Reacting to the BJP protests, DK Suresh said, “…I happily welcome their protests. May god bless them” adding that anyone in a democracy has the right to protest and freedom of speech.

The Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency further accused the BJP of ‘distorting’ his controversial remarks. The Congress MP said, “I never said this country has to be divided, they (BJP) are moving in that direction, they are trying to do politics… Media which is showing my statement has to go through it and speak. I don’t know whether it is the media’s mistake or the BJP’s or mine. I believe that media is the fourth estate in a democracy, if you say no we are in favour of one side, and I can’t do anything. Suresh reiterated that the BJP is distorting his statement.

Taking to X, DK Suresh alleged that the BJP members “attacked” his house in the name of protest as he wrote, “The #BJP has attacked my house today in the guise of a protest. I wish them well, everyone is free to protest but it is purely futile. The same effort & time if channeled for the well-being of the state – would be constructive for all.”

It all began on 1st February when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget for 2024. While reacting to the budget, Congress leader DK Suresh accused the centre of not releasing funds to South Indian states. He also went on to say that in future, South Indian states may demand a separate country for themselves and become a separate nation.

During a media interaction, he said that the money collected from Southern states is being used in Northern states. The Congress MP further warned that if this alleged ‘injustice’ continues, they (Southern states) will be forced to demand a separate country.