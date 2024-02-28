Trinamool Congress leader and Vice President of Mayureshwar-2 Panchayat Samiti of Birbhum Jatileswar Mondal recently threatened to chop off the hands of anyone who spoke against TMC or indulged in ‘negative campaigning’ against the party.

On Sunday (25th February), Jatileswar Mondal while addressing a meeting of party workers in Ulkunda in Birbhum said that the Zilla Parishad, Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, Legislative Assembly all are in control of TMC, the Central forces will not be there all the time to protect those voting against TMC.

“Central forces are not your father’s pet. They will leave after the elections, nobody will stay back. Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, Zilla Parishad, Vidhan Sabha everything is ours. These four are ours. You won’t get any benefits from there. We will break your bones wherever you go be it the police thana, court. I will go politely… listen… you vote or don’t…. Do not step out of your house. Whisper this guru mantra in the ears of locals wherever applicable,” Mondal said.

“If you [voters] cheat on us [TMC)]….you don’t need to go out….you stay at home….no need to vote….don’t vote…. But don’t indulge in negative campaigning against us. And if you slander us, I will cut off your hands. Will definitely chop your hands off. You are taking your wife’s allowance given by our leader, you scoundrel are taking old age allowance/pension, you are taking rice, you are taking land money, you are taking everything, and you are voting on the other side, I will not spare you…,” the TMC leader continued.

The video of the TMC leader’s speech threatening the voters has gone viral online. Taking to X, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari wrote, “TMC Leader and Vice President of the Mayureswar Block No. II Panchayat Samiti; Birbhum district; Jatileswar Mondal is threatening to chop off the hands of Voters if they go out to cast their vote and those who campaign against the TMC Govt.”

The BJP leader further informed that he has written a letter to Hon’ble Chief Election Commissioner; of the Election Commission of India requesting him to take action against such criminal intimidation.

“…He is openly threatening the Voters of his area and asking them to stay put at home during elections. He is stating that he would chop their hands if they go out to vote or engage in negative campaigning against the Trinamool Congress Party. West Bengal Police are politically motivated and are under the influence of the Trinamool Congress Party. They won’t look into this matter, rather would try to sweep it under the mat,” Adhikari wrote.