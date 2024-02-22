The Darul Uloom madrasa of Deoband in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh has been in the news many times due to controversial fatwas. But this time it has revealed its fanatical mindset by issuing an anti-India fatwa. Darul Uloom has recognised the concept of Ghazwa-e-Hind, as told in Islamic scriptures in its fatwa. The madrasa has said that those who die during the invasion of India will be called great martyrs and that they will get to heaven.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has filed a complaint against this fatwa. The NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo wrote to the Saharanpur SDM and SP seeking to file an FIR in this case.

In a question, it was asked to Darul Uloom Deoband, “My question is, does the hadith mention the invasion of India (Ghazwa-e-Hind), which will take place in the subcontinent? And whoever will be martyred in it is a great martyr. And the one who will be Ghazi (warrior) will go to heaven (will be Jananti)? Please reply.”

Question asked on darulifta-deoband.com and its answer in Urdu.

In its reply, the madrasa said, “In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. In the famous book Sunan al-Nasa’i of Sahaah Sita, Imam al-Nasa’i has made a permanent chapter: Ghazwa al-Hind, under which he has narrated a hadith from Hazrat Abu Hurairah (RA): The Messenger of Allah peace be upon him promised that we would invade India. If I live to see that I will sacrifice myself and my wealth. If I am killed, I will be one of the best of the martyrs, and if I come back, I will be Abu Hurayrah al- Muharrar (the one freed from the fire) (Vol: 2, p: 63), published by Mukhtar and Company, Deoband. This same invasion of India (Ghazwa-e-Hind) was prophesied by the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). And Allah knows best.”

Answer given by Darul Uloom Deoband to the question on Ghazwa-e-Hind.

After the fatwa came to light, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights took up this issue. The NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo issued a notice to the DM and SP of Saharanpur district asking them to register an FIR in the matter.

In this, the NCPCR said, “The Commission has come across another objectionable content on the website of Darul Uloom Deoband madrasa. The fatwa in Urdu is available at https://darulifta-deoband.com/home/ur/hadith-sunnah/9604. A copy of both Urdu and translated versions is attached. The fatwa talks about the invasion of India (Ghazwa-e-Hind) and how whoever will be martyred in it is a great martyr. Darul Uloom Deoband, a madrasa is an academic body of Islamic education and affiliating Madrasas across South Asia. Such kinds of fatwas expose children to hatred against their own country and eventually cause them unnecessary mental or physical suffering. This violates Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015”

NCPCR notice the DM and SSP of Saharanpur.

The notice further said, “Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter u/s 13 (1) (j) of the CPCR Act, it was observed that the content of the fatwa may lead to hatred against the country. In Kedar Nath Singh vs. State of Bihar, AIR 1962 SC 955, the Court emphasized that the phrase “Government established by law” under section 124A must be distinguished from criticism of a specific party or persons. The Court stated that this interpretation finds support from the title of the relevant chapter in the Indian Penal Code, which is headed “Offences against the State”. Therefore, the hatred against the country i.e. India will be covered under the said provision (reference Kanhaiya Kumar vs. State of NCT of Delhi).

The NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo also observed that such fatwas were issued by the Darul Uloom Deoband in the past as well. He said in the notice, “Earlier in January 2022 and July 2023, Commission had brought to the attention of District Administration that there is a large number of fatwas on Darul Uloom Deoband’s website that mislead the public and had requested to thoroughly examine, investigate this organization’s website and any such website be immediately blocked. It was also requested to block access to the website. However, the District Administration has not yet taken action on the same and has not lodged any FIR in the matter. The Commission is of the view that by not taking any action, the District Administration would be equally responsible for any untoward consequences arising out of such content being consumed by the public.”

NCPCR notice the DM and SSP of Saharanpur.

Instructing the SSP to take action against the current issue, he said in the notice, “In the recent matter of fatwa regarding Ghazwa-e-Hind, the Commission u/s 13 (1) of CPCR Act, 2005 directs to take action under IPC and JJ Act, 2015 and an FIR be registered against Darul Uloom Deoband. The Commission requests that an action taken report may be sent to the Commission within three (3) days.”