Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Uttarakhand: Recovery notice of ₹2.44 crore issued to key accused Abdul Malik for damages in Haldwani violence, six more arrested

The Nainital Municipal Corporation issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the violence at Haldwani, asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash

ANI
Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday arrested six people in connection with the violence that took place in Banbhulpura, Haldwani on February 8.

The police said that a total of 74 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.

The authorities had said that the violence had broken out during an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani.

Stone-pelting incidents, torching of vehicles and a mob surrounding the local police station were witnessed during the violence. To contain the situation, the administration had to issue shoot-at-sight order in the area.

The Municipal Corporation here issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the violence at Haldwani, asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash.

In the violence, four people were killed and 250 policemen injured. According to the police, the mob burnt down Banbhulpura police station. A curfew had to be imposed in the entire town for two days.

On last Wednesday, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat had initiated a magisterial inquiry into the violence.

The Commissioner had also issued a mail ID and phone number. People can present evidence regarding the incident by contacting him on the same.

“Violence had broken out in Haldwani during the anti-encroachment drive. The government has handed over the magisterial investigation on the same. Probe into the entire matter has been initiated,” Deepak Rawt had said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
