Monday, February 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttarakhand: Govt razes illegal house of Fardeen who along with Rauf attacked a Hindu...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand: Govt razes illegal house of Fardeen who along with Rauf attacked a Hindu girl for refusing to withdraw molestation case

Three days before the administration razed Fardeen Mohammad's house, he and his accomplice Rauf had fatally attacked a 17-year-old minor Hindu girl named Pooja with a sharp fodder cutter.

श्रवण शुक्ल
4

On Thursday, February 15, the administration of Kashipur in Uttarakhand’s Uddham Singh Nagar district ran a bulldozer over the house of a youth named Fardeen Mohammad, the prime accused in the recent attack on a Hindu girl in Mohalla Khalsa.

Fardeen’s house was demolished after the government discovered during the investigation that he built an unauthorized house on government land.

Speaking about the demolition, tehsildar Pankaj Chandola said the action was justified as the accused’s house was built on encroached land.

Notably, three days before the administration razed Fardeen Mohammad’s house, he and his accomplice Rauf had fatally attacked a 17-year-old minor Hindu girl named Pooja with a sharp fodder cutter, while she was on her way to her coaching class. The accused fled leaving the girl bleeding on the streets. The commuters rushed her to a nearby hospital. However, the incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed on the road which helped the police identify and arrest the accused.

According to reports, Fardeena and Rauf attacked the girl since she was refusing to withdraw a molestation case that she and her family members had previously lodged against Fardeen. Fardeen had been arrested in the molestation case and was out on bail when he attacked Pooja.

Reportedly, after the attack, Fardeen’s family members visited Pooja’s house and threatened her parents to withdraw the molestation case filed against their son.

Upon learning about the attack, members of various Hindu organisations reached the police station and demanded swift action against the perpetrators. The police, in turn, filed a case against the duo and arrested them.

The incident

The incident took place in the Khalsa locality of Kashipur Kotwali area of Udham Singh Nagar at around 4.15 pm on Monday (February 12, 2024). Pooja along with her sisters were going to their tuition class when Fardeen and Rauf arrived on a bike. Fardeen dragged Pooja and forced her to sit on his bike, but she resisted his attempts by pushing him aside. Pooja and her sisters moved on but the duo kept following them on the bike and when the girls reached the Gurudwara near the powerhouse in Mohalla PakkaKot, Fardeen attacked Pooja on her head with a sharp knife generally used to cut fodder. Pooja was badly injured in the attack.

Fardeen’s family members stood and watched him attack the victim

Notably, when Fardeen launched the attack on Pooja, his father Rizwan and his brothers Bilal, Aaqib, Anas and Afridi were also standing there but none of them stopped Fardeen from attacking the girl. Several people passing by rushed to the scene hearing Pooja scream in pain. Seeing people gather, Fardeen and Rauf threatened the victim and fled the scene.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition from where she was referred to LD Bhatt Sub District Hospital. After receiving information about the attack, members of several Hindu organizations reached the police station and demanded the arrest of the accused. BJP MLA Arvind Pandey also met the victim and assured her justice.

Accused’s kin threatened the victim’s family

Following the attack, Fardeen’s family members and relatives, including his mother Baby, maternal uncles Taju and Firoz, three aunts and another relative named Sahil, reached the victim’s home where they threatened her parents and pressured them to withdraw the molestation cases registered against Fardeen.

Notably, Fardeen had been harassing the victim for the last four years. Based on the complaint of her parents, the police registered three cases of molestation and harassment against Fardeen in 2019, 2021, and 2022 respectively. In fact, Fardeen had also gone to jail, but this did not deter him from harassing the victim. He was out on bail when he attacked the victim.

The police have, meanwhile, registered a case against Fardeen under IPC sections 147, 307, 323, 354, 452, 504 and 506. Speaking to OpIndia, Senior Sub Inspector Pradeep Mishra posted at the Kotwali said that both the main accused have been arrested. Investigation in the case is underway and other arrests will also be made soon.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsuttarakhand, illegal construction, bulldozer action, demolish, encroached government land, illegal construction, molestation, attack, fardeen, rauf
श्रवण शुक्ल
श्रवण शुक्ल
Shravan Kumar Shukla (ePatrakaar) is a multimedia journalist with a strong affinity for digital media. With active involvement in journalism since 2010, Shravan Kumar Shukla has worked across various mediums including agencies, news channels, and print publications. Additionally, he also possesses knowledge of social media, which further enhances his ability to navigate the digital landscape. Ground reporting holds a special place in his heart, making it a preferred mode of work.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

“I am smart enough to have multiple options…,” says EAM Jaishankar at Munich Security Conference, PM Modi lauds India’s ‘strong’ foreign policy

OpIndia Staff -

Chandigarh: Split in AAP ahead of fresh Mayor elections, 3 Councilors leave the party to join BJP

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest Bhondu Rehman for raping 1-year-old child in Bahraich, victim hospitalised

OpIndia Staff -

Murder, betrayal, religion, and politics – The real shady palace intrigue of Andhra Pradesh’s YSR family that will put any fictional series to shame!

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Supreme Court halts Lok Sabha Privilege Committee summons to Bengal chief secretary and DG over mistreatment to BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar

OpIndia Staff -

The West has de-hyphenated India and Pakistan, Indian media needs to follow suit and not help vested interests peddle their propaganda

Arya Chetan Agrawal -

Sandeshkhali: Woman whose complaint led to TMC leader Shibu Hazra’s arrest says her home was attacked by ‘men wearing police uniform

OpIndia Staff -

‘Modi face of Hindu terror’: Khalistanis desecrate Tricolour, make ‘gaumutra’ jibe in Vancouver while Canada holds workshops for Indian officials on ‘rule of law’

OpIndia Staff -

Newslaundry paints Islamists as ‘victims’ to justify violence in Haldwani, accuses police and Uttarakhand govt of ‘provoking’ Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -

Breakthrough in fourth round of Centre-farmers talks: Govt proposes 5-year plan for purchase of crops at MSP, ‘Delhi Chalo’ march halted temporarily

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com