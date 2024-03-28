Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections: CM Pema Khandu and five other BJP candidates likely to win unopposed as no other candidate files nomination

In Arunachal Pradesh, six Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, are expected to be elected unopposed to the state’s Legislative Assembly. This comes as no other candidates filed nomination papers on the 27th of March, the last day of filing nominations.

According to Election Commission data, as of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, the deadline for filing nominations for the 19th of April Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections, only BJP candidates had submitted nomination papers in five of the state’s 60 constituencies.

“Single nomination paper has been filed in five assembly constituencies. We hope that a few more (seats) will be added by the last day of withdrawal,” CM Khandu said.

Other than CM Pema Khandu’s Mukto constituency, where he is projected to win unopposed for the fourth time, four other candidates from various constituencies are also expected to win without opposition.

They are Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukom from Taliha, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing. These leaders are expected to be elected unopposed after Congress candidates and other nominees on Wednesday withdrew their candidature.

“A total of 197 candidates have filed papers for the 60 assembly constituencies. Five BJP nominees, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, may be elected unopposed as no other candidates filed nominations from their seat,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said that following the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the five BJP candidates, their fate would be clear.



Taking to X on Wednesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Arunachal Pradesh leads in showing the mood of the nation.”

“Arunachal Pradesh leads in showing the mood of the nation. On the last day of the nomination filing for the Assembly election, BJP has secured 5 candidates elected unopposed led by CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji from 3-Mukto Assembly Constituency. 15. Sagalee Assembly Constituency: Shri Ratu Techi 20. Tali Assembly Constituency: Shri Jikke Tako 23. Taliha Assembly Constituency: Shri Nyato Dukom 43. Roing Assembly Constituency: Shri Mutchu Mithi. Tremendous development in the state due to the blessings of PM @narendramodi ji has generated so much support and blessings of the people,” Minister Rijiju posted.

Arunachal Pradesh leads in showing the mood of the nation. On the last day of the nomination filing for the Assembly election, BJP has secured 5 candidates elected unopposed led by CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji from 3-Mukto Assembly Constituency.



15. Sagalee Assembly Constituency: Shri… pic.twitter.com/EMxMGgruqU — Kiren Rijiju (मोदी का परिवार) (@KirenRijiju) March 27, 2024

The BJP has nominated candidates for all 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, while the opposition Congress has fielded candidates for 34 and the National People’s Party for 29. Furthermore, the NCP and the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) have nominated 17 and two candidates, respectively, for the coming assembly elections.



Notably, during the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats, while seven MLAs from other parties eventually joined it. In addition, the BJP won both Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.