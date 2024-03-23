Saturday, March 23, 2024
Arvind Kejriwal approaches Delhi High Court challenging his arrest and remand order in liquor police case

CM Kejriwal's legal team said that his plea in Delhi HC stated that both the arrest and the remand order are 'illegal' and he is entitled to be released from custody immediately.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, Arvind Kejriwal, has moved to the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest and the order of remand passed by the trial court on March 22.

This comes a day after the Rouse Avenue Court sent Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28.

An immediate hearing has been sought from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably by Sunday, March 24.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Kejriwal on Thursday in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

CM Kejriwal is in ED custody till March 28, following his arrest on March 21 evening in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

The AAP Chief was produced before Rouse Avenue Court under tight security on Friday.

While entering the court complex, Kejriwal told reporters, “My life is dedicated to the country, whether I am inside or outside the prison.”

The ED arrested Kejriwal after the Delhi High Court refused him interim protection from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

