Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Assam: Politician lying on a bed of Rs 500 notes, pic goes viral

The image of Benjamin Basumatary has quickly garnered attention throughout social media platforms, provoking comments from several segments of society.

UPPL leader Benjamin Basumatary seen sleeping on stacks of cash ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Image- India Today NE
27

On Wednesday (27th March), a photograph from Assam went viral over the internet in which a politician could be seen lying on a bed of Rs 500 currency notes. The said politician has been identified as Benjamin Basumatary. The photograph is being widely shared on social media ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The image of Benjamin Basumatary has quickly garnered attention throughout social media platforms, provoking comments from several segments of society.

Meanwhile, Pramod Boro, President of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has tweeted, “A photo of Benjamin Basumatry is circulating widely on social media. We want to clarify that Mr. Basumatry is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on 10th January, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on 5th January, 2024.”

Pramod Boro further added, “Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February, 2024. I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr. Basumatry with UPPL. His actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts.”

In his tweets, Pramod Boro also highlighted that Congress has been deliberately pushing fake news against him and his party through this photo.

  • This report has been updated based on the latest information
