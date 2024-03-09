Saturday, March 9, 2024
HomeNews Reports“Win-win situation for Andhra”: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu confirms BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance for Lok...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“Win-win situation for Andhra”: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu confirms BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh

While lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, TDP Chief Naidu described the BJP-TDP alliance as a “win-win” situation for the country and the state.

OpIndia Staff
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu confirms alliance between his party, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena and BJP for upcoming polls
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu confirms alliance between his party, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena and BJP for upcoming polls (Image Source - X_@JanaSenaParty/Indian Express)
10

On Saturday (9th March), TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that the party has forged an alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In an off-the-record talk with a group of journalists, he noted that Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. While lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he described the BJP-TDP alliance as a “win-win” situation for the country and the state.

Further, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena is also an alliance partner of both parties for the upcoming polls and it has also joined the NDA camp.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda welcomed the parties in the NDA camp stating that leaders of the alliance are committed to the progress of the country and the upliftment of the state and people of Andhra Pradesh.

With this, the Telugu Desam Party has returned to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold six years after exiting it. As per News agency ANI, TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar also confirmed that TDP is joining NDA.

Regarding the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena’s tripartite alliance for Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, TDP President Naidu asserted that it will be a “clean sweep”. 

While the exact details on the seat-sharing formula is yet to be announced, according to media reports BJP could get 6 seats, JanaSena will field candidates on 2 seats while the remaining 17 seats in the state will go in the TDP kitty. As part of the deal, around 30 Assembly seats will be divided between Jana Sena and BJP. Andra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies. 

A statement issued by BJP said that the modalities of seat sharing will be deliberated within a day or two. “We hope that the alliance will come up to the expectation of people of Andhra Pradesh with their wholehearted support of people at large,” the party stated.

The BJP said, “The BJP and TDP have a very old relationship together. TDP joined NDA in 1996 and has worked together successfully in Atal Ji’s and Narendra Modi Ji’s government. In 2014, the TDP and the BJP fought the Lok Sabha election and assembly election together. The JSP had supported the 2014 general and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.”

The confirmation of the tripartite alliance comes hours after TDP President Naidu held the second round of talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday (9th March). 

Notably, Lok Sabha and state assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh. Alliance negotiations had been ongoing between leaders of the three parties for several days and it resumed on Friday.

Earlier on Friday (8th March), Senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar had admitted that the BJP, the Jana Sena, and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls adding that the modalities are being worked out. 

While the TDP and BJP had been allies earlier, Chandrababu Naidu broke ties with the NDA in 2018, in a bid to combine a third front under his leadership. However, after the party’s crushing defeat, Naidu made efforts to again join the NDA camp.  

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com