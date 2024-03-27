Wednesday, March 27, 2024
‘I will not work for Khichdi Chor’: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam furious over Uddhav Sena’s Mumbai candidate, gives one-week ultimatum to Congress leadership

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant hit back at Nirupam for his remarks against his party. Sawant asked, "Who is he (Nirupam)? I don't know. There is discipline in our party. Once Uddhav Thackeray declares it (names of candidates) the matter is over."

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Nirupam angry over Uddhav Sena candidate list
Sanjay Nirupam picture courtesy: business today
9

On Wednesday (27th March), Shiv Sena (UBT) released the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai without ‘accommodating enough seats for Congress’. As a result, the development has stirred a rebellion in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and its alliance partner Congress. Adopting a rebellious approach, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam addressed a press conference to oppose UBT’s Mumbai North West candidate Amol Kirtikar.  


Congress’ former Mumbai President Nirupam described Kirtikar as a “Khichdi Chor” candidate.

Addressing the press conference in Hindi, Sanjay Nirupam said, “This morning Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared candidates on 4 seats of Mumbai and it will declare candidate on the 5th seat by tomorrow. They have given 1 seat to Congress as alms. I oppose this. I was involved in the seat negotiations between Shiv Sena and Congress. The UBT candidate from North West is accused of corruption. Uddhav Thackeray has made a Khichdi chor who did the Khichdi scam during the time of Covid his candidate. I declare that I will not work for such Khichdi chor candidate.”

According to reports, Nirupam had been seeking a Congress ticket from this constituency. However, in a hasty announcement, the party’s ally Shiv Sena UBT declared Kiritikar as an alliance candidate. Kirtikar is accused of irregularities in the distribution of ‘khichdi’ (porridge) to migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Congress leader Nirupam launched a scathing attack against the UBT candidate calling him ‘Khichid chor’, hours after the ED summoned him for questioning in the ‘Khichdi scam’ case.

Nirupam said that with such developments, Congress is “burying” the party adding that it should break its alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT). 

He said, “Shiv Sena should not take an extreme stand. This will cause a huge loss to Congress. I want to attract the attention of Congress leadership to intervene, if not then break the alliance to save the party. The decision of an alliance with Shiv Sena will prove self-destructive for Congress.”

He gave a one-week ultimatum for the Congress leadership to rectify things. He warned the party that if they fail to do so, he had all his options open. 

The rebellious Congress leader said, “I want to tell this to the top leadership (of Congress) that I will wait for a maximum of one week more and then will take a decision. All options are open for me, I am not in an option-less situation.”

Following the announcement, Nirupam took to his official X handle to state that “friendly fight” would be his first option in case Congress leadership doesn’t pay heed to his advice.  

The ongoing war of words over seat-sharing has further strained the I.N.D.I. alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

