Thursday, March 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDelhi HC dismisses PIL for Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as CM, says no scope of...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi HC dismisses PIL for Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as CM, says no scope of judicial interference and President or Governor will act if needed

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said that there is no scope of courts sacking Kejriwal and if there is a constitutional failure, President or Governor will act on it

ANI
4

Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate in excise policy case and said there is no scope of judicial interference in the matter.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, while dismissing the plea, said there is no scope of judicial interference and it is for the other wing of the government to examine the issue.

If there is a constitutional failure, President or Governor will act on it, the court said.

The plea, filed by one Surjit Singh Yadav through lawyer Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh, stated that continuance of Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam has degraded the credibility and image of the Government of NCT of Delhi in the eyes of the general public.

It said Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. Prior to his arrest by ED, the High Court of Delhi had also refused to pass orders granting interim protection from coercive action.

The plea said Delhi Minister Atishi gave interviews to various channels on March 21, stating and affirming that Kejriwal will not resign from his post and, if needed, will run the government from jail.

The continuation of Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Government of the NCT of Delhi will not only lead to the obstruction of due process of law and disrupt the course of justice but will also lead to the breakdown or the constitutional machinery in the state, the plea stated.

Following arrest in the Delhi excise policy case, Kejriwal was remanded to ED custody till March 28. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy, which was later scrapped.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PTI tweets video claiming ANI beat reporter assaulted their reporter, sources claim ANI reporter was assaulted first, matter escalated later: What we know

OpIndia Staff -

Trinamool Congress leaks personal information of BJP candidate and Sandeshkhali victim Rekha Patra, BJP urges EIC to take action

OpIndia Staff -

Supriya Shrinate denied ticket by Congress after she made derogatory ‘mandi’ comment against Kangana Ranaut, had fought and lost to BJP in 2019

OpIndia Staff -

‘What’s wrong with London’: Cricketer Kevin Pietersen and many others ask as violent street crimes spike in UK capital

OpIndia Staff -

“Vested interest group pressuring judiciary ahead of elections”: Over 600 prominent lawyers including Harish Salve, Manan Mishra, Adish Agarwala write to CJI

OpIndia Staff -

Sewa Bharati of RSS establishes 1250 schools in Kashmir teaching Muslim students the true value of Kashmiriyat, keeping them away from stone-pelting: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Kutch Copper: Adani Group’s greenfield copper unit in Mundra commences operations, to become the world’s largest single-location smelter

ANI -

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra to skip ED summons and campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency, had ignored previous two summons

OpIndia Staff -

Minor girl raped during Holi celebrations in Guwahati, accused Raju Ali and Mandal Ali nabbed while Inamul Ali on the run

OpIndia Staff -

China says Pakistan will be its friend in ‘combating terrorism’ after KP blast: Reality is, it has been protecting Pakistani terrorists from UN sanctions

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com