A 25-year-old YouTuber and Instagram influencer was arrested for doing stunts with his SUV on a busy flyover, and setting a police barricade on fire. The influencer, Pradeep Dhaka, was reportedly doing these stunts to record reels for his social media accounts. Dhanka has been charged with causing damage to public property and impeding the performance of official responsibilities, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram. A fine of Rs 36,000 has also been slapped on him.

The car used for the stunts was seized at the Paschim Vihar East police station in accordance with the 39/112 MV Act, 100.2/177 MV Act, and 184 Motor Vehicles Act. Pradeep Dhaka had also posted videos of him pulling over on the main flyover at the outer ring road in Paschim Vihar during rush hour which led to road blockade and traffic congestion. Additionally, he was observed driving the vehicle with the door open on the flyover. Pradeep Dhaka also shared the video online where he is setting police barricades on fire.

On their X profile, Delhi Police posted a video ridiculing Pradeep Dhaka, demonstrating how his car was seized and a charge was brought against him. The authorities said, “Delhi Police took strict action under the Motor Vehicles Act against the accused who violated various traffic provisions for making reels, issued a challan, seized the vehicle, and registered a case under IPC sections for misbehaviour and assault on policemen and arrested him.”

Authorities confirmed that Dhaka was taken into custody and charged with assaulting police officers under the applicable provisions of the Indian Penal Code. It was discovered that the car was registered under Pradeep Dhaka’s mother’s name.

Jimmy Chiram provided information regarding the arrest, stating that on 29th March the police became aware of the incident after seeing footage of a “modified golden car” obstructing traffic close to Paschim Vihar. A man was seen in the video hindering traffic by standing in the centre of the main flyover at Ring Road in Paschim Vihar with his automobile parked behind him.

Using the social media profiles that were tagged in the reels, a group of Outer District officers identified the individual as Pradeep Dhaka, a Nangloi resident. He resisted arrest when a police team arrived at his house. Following a brief struggle, he was apprehended and his SUV was confiscated at the Paschim Vihar East police station under the applicable sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The DCP noted, “The vehicle, ISUZU Hi-Lander, has been seized. It is registered in the name of his mother.”

According to the authorities, the accused has been charged with arson at the Nihal Vihar police station after seeing the second video, in which he set a barricade on fire. He and his family members were also booked for preventing public servants from discharging their duty as they resisted the police officers who went to arrest him from his house.

“He violated traffic rules and damaged government property. We request all content creators to follow traffic rules and obtain proper permission before shooting such videos,” the official stated.

Pradeep Dhaka describes himself as a producer, financier and real estate trader in his social media bio. He has over 857K followers on his Instagram account.