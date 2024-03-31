Sunday, March 31, 2024
Updated:

Enforcement Directorate interrogates ‘suspended’ TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in land grab case, discovers illegal financial transactions

The ED filed two Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIR) against him. One ERIC was regarding ration (PDS) corruption, the source of which was found in a letter written by Jyotiprioryo Mallik, former Bengal food minister.

3

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Sandeshkhali accused now-suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the land grab case.

Shahjahan has been accused of forcibly occupying several lands in the Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal, according to ED sources.

ED also found many illegal financial transactions in the shrimp import and export business.

The ED filed two Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIR) against him.

One ERIC was regarding ration (PDS) corruption, the source of which was found in a letter written by Jyotiprioryo Mallik, former Bengal food minister.

The other one was filed in regard to unlawful dealings in export-import transactions. This ECIR has allegations of forcible land acquisition.

As per the ED sources, Shahjahan was interrogated in relation to the second ERIC, which involved land grab allegations, on Saturday.

Earlier, suspended TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan was sent to judicial custody in the Sandeshkhali Enforcement Directorate (ED) assault case.

Before that, on the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Kolkata Police handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI.

Issuing a contempt notice to the CID, the high court ruled on Wednesday that the case pertaining to the attack on ED officials be handed over to the CBI along with the custody of the prime accused, Shahjahan.

The court further observed that state police played ‘hide and seek’ in the matter.

After allegedly evading capture for nearly two months, the suspended TMC leader was apprehended by the West Bengal Police on February 29th.

The women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have accused Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities.

Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

