Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail, died due to a heart attack on Thursday (28th March 28). More than 60 cases were registered against Mukhtar Ansari. His brother Afzal Ansari is also an accused in several cases. His son Abbas Ansari is in jail. His wife Afsa Ansari is also on the run, just as gangster Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen is also on the run. Atiq Ahmed was murdered in April 2023. Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari both were considered to be the biggest gangsters in Purvanchal.

Preparations for the funeral of Mukhtar Ansari are done, but his wife Afsa Ansari is absconding. The police have also announced a reward of Rs 75,000 on her arrest. There are 13 cases registered against her including a case under the gangster act. Afsa Ansari is accused of illegal land grabbing from Ghazipur and Mau to Lucknow. The case of forced registry is also going on against her. All these have been recorded after her marriage to Mukhtar Ansari. After Mukhtar Ansari was jailed in 2005, Afsa Ansari increased her involvement in the gang.

Afsa, a resident of Darji Mohalla of Yusufpur Mohammadabad in Ghazipur, is accused of taking land by setting up a firm named ‘Vikas Construction’ near Raini village in Mau’s South Tola. A godown was built on that land and was rented out to FCI. Afsa’s two brothers Anwar Shahzad and Atif Raza are among the five accused in the case. The investigation in this case concluded that the land of Dalits was forcibly occupied. It has been freed in June 2021.

The other four accused in this case have appeared in court, but Afsa Ansari has been absconding since then. Several raids were also conducted on her hideouts in Ghazipur, but she was not found. There were already allegations against her in connection with the Ghazal Hotel land deal and the grabbing of government land in Nandganj.

Ansari’s other son Umar is also out on bail. His daughter-in-law Nikhat Bano has also been jailed for helping her husband Abbas escape from jail. Mukhtar Ansari’s family has won 16 different Lok Sabha and Assembly elections so far.

Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen is also absconding

Recently, the Prayagraj police nabbed Balli Pandit, a special henchman of Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen who is still absconding. Shaista Parveen’s name came in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was a witness in the MLA Raju Pal murder case. Raju Pal was murdered in January 2005 as he defeated Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf from the Allahabad West assembly constituency. At present, his wife Pooja Pal is the MLA from Chail in Kaushambi. Umesh Pal was a witness in this murder case.

Umesh Pal was murdered in February 2023. Another accused in the case, Guddu Muslim, is also absconding. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been declared on Shaista Parveen. Ashraf’s wife Zainab Fatima is also absconding. Raids were also conducted this month after information about their presence in Hatwa village of Dhoomanganj, but the police could not find anyone there. Ashraf Ahmed’s in-laws hail from Hatwa village. Shaista Parveen did not even come to her husband’s funeral. Now, dead mafia Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsa Ansari is absconding.