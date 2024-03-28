Thursday, March 28, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Completely unacceptable, mutual respect foundation of international relationships': India strongly objects to US remark...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Completely unacceptable, mutual respect foundation of international relationships’: India strongly objects to US remark on Kejriwal’s arrest

Addressing a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Yesterday, India had lodged its strong objection and protest with a senior official from the US Embassy with regards to the comments made by the US State Department."

ANI
Kejriwal arrest_US interference
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Source: ANI)
1

Stating that India is proud of its “robust and independent” democratic institutions, the Ministry of External Affairs called the remarks by the US State Department on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as “unwarranted”, adding that any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is “completely unacceptable.”

This comes after the US State Department doubled down on its remarks that they encourage “fair, transparent and timely legal processes” on the issue, a day after a US diplomat was summoned to communicate India’s “strong objections” to the earlier remarks.

Addressing a weekly press briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Yesterday, India had lodged its strong objection and protest with a senior official from the US Embassy with regards to the comments made by the US State Department.”

He further emphasised that mutual respect and understanding are imperative for the foundation of international relations and urged the states to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of other countries.

“The recent remarks by the US State Department are unwarranted. Any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable. In India, the legal process is driven only by the rule of law. Anyone who has a similar ethos, especially fair democracies, should have no objection to appreciating this fact. India is proud of its robust and independent democratic institutions,” Jaiswal said.

“We are committed to protecting them from any form of undue external influences. Mutual respect and understanding form the foundation of international relations and states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller was asked about his response to India’s summoning US diplomat over comments on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest and freezing of Congress party’s bank accounts, to which he said that they are following these actions closely.

“We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are also aware of the Congress party’s allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections,” Miller added.

“And we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues,” he stressed.

Prior to this, India summoned the German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest against their foreign office spokesperson’s remarks on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Last Friday, a spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry, when questioned on the arrest of Kejriwal, said that he was entitled to a fair trial.

Making a strong statement against the German Foreign Office spokesperson’s remarks, India said that it sees these remarks as interference in India’s ‘judicial process’ and ‘undermining the independence’ of the Indian judiciary, the Ministry of External Affairs said last week.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Thursday extended the custodial remand of the Delhi Chief Minister by four more days till April 1.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal turns courtroom into a saas-bahut soap, asks ASG for ‘ashirvaad’, says ED is trying to ‘crush’ AAP: Here is how the drama...

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Cops nab Ali, four others for assaulting a man who was with his burqa-clad wife and their child over an alleged interfaith relationship

OpIndia Staff -

“To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture”: PM Modi responds to letter by prominent lawyers to CJI over attempts to undermine the...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hindus voted for Congress hoping their miseries would end’: BJP’s T Raja Singh under house arrest; was going to meet Hindus attacked by Muslim...

OpIndia Staff -

Israel forces kill 200 Hamas terrorists holed up inside Al Shifa hospital compound in Gaza, over 500 arrested since March 18

OpIndia Staff -

PTI tweets video claiming ANI beat reporter assaulted their reporter, sources claim ANI reporter was assaulted first, matter escalated later: What we know

OpIndia Staff -

Trinamool Congress leaks personal information of BJP candidate and Sandeshkhali victim Rekha Patra, BJP urges EIC to take action

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC dismisses PIL for Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as CM, says no scope of judicial interference and President or Governor will act if needed

ANI -

Supriya Shrinate denied ticket by Congress after she made derogatory ‘mandi’ comment against Kangana Ranaut, had fought and lost to BJP in 2019

OpIndia Staff -

‘What’s wrong with London’: Cricketer Kevin Pietersen and many others ask as violent street crimes spike in UK capital

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com