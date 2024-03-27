Wednesday, March 27, 2024
IndiGo flight grazes stationary Air India plane at Kolkata airport, DGCA off-rosters pilots

The wingtip of an IndiGo aircraft, which was taxiing, made contact with a stationary Air India Express plane that was awaiting clearance to enter the runway for its scheduled flight to Chennai, as per an Air India Express spokesperson.

An incident occurred at Kolkata airport on Wednesday when an IndiGo plane collided with a stationary Air India Express aircraft during taxiing. As a result, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) off-rostered the pilots involved.

“DGCA off-rostered pilots of IndiGo airlines after an IndiGo plane hit a stationary Air India Express during taxi in Kolkata today,” reported news agency ANI, citing DGCA.

The wingtip of an IndiGo aircraft, which was taxiing, made contact with a stationary Air India Express plane that was awaiting clearance to enter the runway for its scheduled flight to Chennai, as per an Air India Express spokesperson.

“After the incident, the aircraft involved has returned to the bay,” the spokesperson added.

An investigation into the collision is underway, with Air India Express coordinating with regulators and airport authorities, according to the spokesperson. The spokesperson also apologized to passengers for any inconvenience caused “due to external circumstances.”

Describing the incident as a “minor graze,” an IndiGo spokesperson mentioned that the flight bound for Darbhanga had been delayed. The aircraft involved in the collision has been taken to the bay for inspection and necessary measures.

“A minor graze occurred between a taxiing IndiGo aircraft and another carrier at Kolkata Airport. The aircraft returned to the bay for inspection and necessary measures as per protocol. Consequently, IndiGo flight 6E 6152 from Kolkata to Darbhanga has been delayed,” stated IndiGo.

The airline informed that refreshments were provided to passengers of the delayed flight, and arrangements were made for an alternative aircraft “to minimize delay and inconvenience.”

IndiGo will submit an incident report to the DGCA, adhering to protocol.

“IndiGo prioritizes passenger safety above all else. An incident report will be submitted to the DGCA in due course, following protocol,” said the IndiGo spokesperson.

