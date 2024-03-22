Friday, March 22, 2024
Madhya Pradesh: Man presents footwear made from his skin to his mother in Ujjain; was inspired by the Hindu text Ramayana

The emotional woman expressed, "I consider myself fortunate to have a son like Raunak. He has protected us from every trouble. May all his sorrows be bestowed upon him. May God protect him from all hardships and bless him with a life devoid of any sorrow."

Image from @manishaasingh24/X
Image via @manishaasingh24/X
A man’s life in Madhya Pradesh turned upside down after he recited the Ramayana regularly. Raunak Gurjar, a 39-year-old infamous history-sheeter from Ujjain, went above and beyond to express his devotion and love towards his mother. He presented her with “Charan Padukas” (footwear) created from his own skin. The man disclosed that he had surgery to remove the skin off his thigh and then gave it to a cobbler to craft shoes for his mother. He highlighted that the Ramayana served as an inspiration for him.

Raunak stated, “I recite the Ramayana regularly, and I am deeply influenced by the character of Lord Rama. Lord Rama himself said that even making sandals from one’s own skin is not enough for one’s mother. So, this idea came to my mind, and I decided to make footwear from my skin and gift them to my mother.” He added, “I want to tell the society that heaven lies at the feet of the parents. The father is the ladder to heaven, while the mother is the one who will make it there.”

According to reports, the development between the 14th and 21st of March during a Bhagwat Katha held close to Raunak’s home in the Sandipani Nagar area of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The gesture also surprised his mother who knew nothing about her son’s intentions and broke down in tears. The emotional woman expressed, “I consider myself fortunate to have a son like Raunak. He has protected us from every trouble. May all his sorrows be bestowed upon him. May God protect him from all hardships and bless him with a life devoid of any sorrow.” He reportedly endured a lot of pain for his mother’s special slippers.

The spiritual guru, Jitendra who was narrating the Bhagwat Katha noted, “People cut their hands for wives and girlfriends. During such a time, a son turned into Shravan Kumar and built slippers out of his own skin for his mother. The new generation should read Ramayana, it will change their life.” A seven-day Bhagwat Katha is being held at the Akhara Ground which is close to Sandipani Nagar’s Dhancha Bhavan and the renowned spiritual guru is presiding over the religious event which is being attended by hundreds of devotees, including those from distant places.

Raunak is a resident of Dhancha Bhavan in the Chimanganj Mandi police station area of Ujjain. Notably, he was once shot in the leg in a police encounter in 2019 due to which he experiences difficulty in walking. Interestingly, the skin was removed during a procedure after this incident. Once the gift was ready, he waited for a special occasion to give it to his mother. Thirty-seven criminal cases, including robbery and murder, have been filed against him.

