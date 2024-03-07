On 6th March, Nikki Haley officially ended her campaign for the presidential nomination clearing the way for former United States President Donald Trump. Though Haley ended her campaign, she did not give her support to Trump who is running for a second term.

Haley is a prominent figure in US politics. She is known for her role as the former Governor of South Carolina and the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. She withdrew from the race after a decisive defeat by Trump in the Republican primary contests.

In a post on X, she said, “I end my campaign with the same words I began it from the Book of Joshua. I direct them to all Americans, but especially to so many of the women and girls out there who put their faith in our campaign. Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For God will be with you wherever you go. In this campaign, I have seen our country’s greatness. From the bottom of my heart – thank you America.”

Haley’s withdrawal from the Presidential elections came after Trump’s overwhelming victory on Super Tuesday where he secured almost all states. In her speech after withdrawing her name, Haley said she had no regrets and congratulated Trump on his victory.

She said, “At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people. This is now his time for choosing.”

Trump’s victory marked a crucial milestone in his bid for re-election. Despite Haley’s efforts including substantial fundraising and strong debate performances, she did not come close to the popularity of Trump in the primary contests.

Her campaign was characterised by attacks on Trump’s age, character and fitness for office. However, the arguments did not resonate with the Republican voters. Moreover, Nikki Haley has also come under criticism by pro-Trump campaign alleging that she is doing the bidding for the Democrats.

However, unlike her former competitors including Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley did not endorse Trump. She cited Margaret Thatcher’s advice to “never just follow the crowd. Always make up your own mind.”

She emphasised the need for Trump to win over her supporters and others who are yet to endorse him. Notably, Trump’s nomination as the Republican candidate for the Presidential elections is almost secure.

His focus now would turn towards the general elections against President Joe Biden. Trump’s campaign has majorly revolved around the call for unity within the Republican Party despite the divisions among the supporters of the party.