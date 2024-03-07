Twenty-four retired civil services officers from the IAS, IPS, IFS and the IRS wrote a letter on Wednesday to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urging him to not administer the oath of office to newly elected Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain till the completion of judicial proceedings on the raising of “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans are complete. These slogans were made during Hussain’s victory celebration in the Karnataka Assembly premises.

“It has come to our notice through the press that upon the results of the recent Rajya Sabha Elections by the Election Commission of India declaring Syed Naseer Hussain to have been elected to Parliament from the State of Karnataka, some of the chosen supports of Syed Naseer Hussain, openly proclaimed ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in celebration after he won the Rajya Sabha elections inside the Vidhana Soudha, a sacred temple of Democracy, which is a protected area. All supporters who accompanied Syed Naseer Hussain to celebrate his election victory inside the protected area of the State Legislature Building Vidhana Soudha had entered the building through his recommendation and knowledge,” the letter read.

“Therefore, we sincerely request your kind self to put the administration of the Oath to the newly elected member of Rajya Sabha Syed Naseer Hussain on hold till the completion of judicial proceedings and absolve said member of his involvement in the entire episode. We request your kind self to initiate appropriate action in this regard on priority.” the letter further said.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Bengaluru Court granted three days of police custody to the three people arrested in connection with the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan at Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka.

On March 4, the Bengaluru police, had arrested three people for allegedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans during the victory celebrations of Naseer Hussain.

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Police, Central Division, Shekhar H.T., confirmed that the arrest was based on the FSL report, circumstantial evidence and statements of the witnesses gathered at the event.

“On the basis of FSL report, circumstantial evidence, statements of witnesses and available evidence, three accused persons were arrested and legal action was initiated against them,” the press release from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division of Bangalore City, said.

The accused have been identified as Iltaz from Delhi, Munawar from RT Nagar in Bengaluru and Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi from Byadagi in Haveri district.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the FSL report had confirmed that slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised during the victory celebration of Naseer Hussain at the Vidhan Soudha complex.

