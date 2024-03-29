A reward of Rs 20 lakh has been announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for information on the two suspects in the Bengaluru cafe explosion case. A reward of Rs 10,00,000 lakh each has been declared on Musaavir Hussain Shazib, who is suspected of planting the improvised explosive device (IED) in the cafe and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, who is suspected of plotting in the case. NIA assured that the identity of the informant would not be disclosed. Both of them are already wanted in a 2020 terrorism case.

NIA has provided all the details of the perpetrators’ appearance including their age, attire, height and skin tone. It has also published online and postal addresses as well as telephone numbers to contact the agency.

Significantly, NIA has revealed that accused Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa uses fake identity documents with a Hindu name.

The poster featuring a picture of Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa read, “Whoever provides any information leading to the arrest of the above-mentioned accused person shall be rewarded REWARD Rs 10,00,000/- (Identity of the informer will be kept secret). Has been using Hindu identity documents, forged Adhaar in the name of Vignesh or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity. Preferred dress – Jeans T-shirt And Shirt & Cap Hoodies, often wears Mask, Wig and Fake Beard. Preferred places of stay – Mens/Boys Hostel, PG/Sharing accommodations/ Low Budget Hotels and Lodges.”

His age is listed as around 30 years, complexion is wheatish, body-built is medium and his height is approximately 5 feet 5 inches. He is described as “bald from front and light hair on back and sides” and is reportedly wearing a “t-shirt and jeans with hoodies and a cap.”

Request for Information, Identity of the Informer will be kept Secret. pic.twitter.com/JkMUWay23m — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 29, 2024

The poster regarding Musaavir Hussain Shazib, the main accused in the case, read, “Whoever provides any information leading to the arrest of the above-mentioned accused person shall be rewarded REWARD 10,00,000/- (Identity of the informer will be kept secret). He has been using a forged driving licence in the name of Mohammed Juned Sayed or other similar forged ID documents to conceal his identity. Preferred dress – Jeans, T-Shirt & Shirt, wears Black Smart Watch, often wears Mask, Wig & Fake Beard. Preferred places of stay – Mens/Boys Hostel, PG/Sharing accommodations/ Low Budget Hotels and Lodges.”

His age is listed as 30 years, complexion is fair, body-built is gym-type and his height is about 6 feet 2 inches. His hair is “black and straight” and is donning a “t-shirt and jeans.”

Request for Information, Identity of the Informer will be kept Secret. pic.twitter.com/PBXPRH3DtB — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 29, 2024

Notably, the agency had arrested Muzammil Shareef, one of the co-conspirators in the case, on 28th March following major search operations at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh. He provided logistical support to the other culprits involved in the incident, according to the agency.