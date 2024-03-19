A day after PM Modi held a rally and a roadshow in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP workers happened to engage in the Swachhata mission ensuring no litter lays on the streets post-rally. The BJP workers from the city carried garbage bags and cleared all the disposable litter that was created by the participants during the rally.

The incident came to the fore after the Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai shared pictures of BJP workers clearing the litter on the streets immediately after the rally and appreciated them. “We sincerely thank our BJP Tamil Nadu family who stayed back after the roadshow of our beloved PM Thiru PM Modi in Coimbatore today to ensure that the streets are litter-free,” he said.

He also added that the BJP karyakartas showcased consciousness for cleanliness and that PM Modi has always encouraged people to do this. “Be the change you want to see, which our Hon PM would have wished of our Karyakarthas & Karyakarthas of BJP Tamil Nadu have showcased their consciousness for a Swachh Bharat,” he added.

Several images shared by BJP leader K Annamalai showed BJP workers picking up disposable cups, glasses, pamphlets, and posters after the rally. They could also be seen working till late at night on 18th March, after the rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a roadshow here on Monday (18th March), amid nonstop chanting of ‘Modi, Modi’ by BJP activists, and paid floral respects to pictures of the 58 persons killed in the 1998 serial terrorist bombing.



The roadshow, held amid strict police security, comes only days after the Madras High Court approved the event and directed the police to allow it under reasonable terms. The police first declined authorization, citing grounds such as the area’s “communally sensitive” nature and ongoing public school exams. However later, the permission was approved.

As Modi began his journey in an open, flower-decked truck, people gathered on both sides of the road showered him with flower petals, and chanted chants in his honor. While traditional music played to greet him, several of them enthusiastically danced and waved at him.



This is the first time the BJP has held such an enormous-scale road show in Tamil Nadu, and it ended up well-attended. “Meendum Modi, Vendum Modi,” (Once again Modi, we want Modi), was one of the slogans chanted by BJP supporters. Many people lined up along roads to greet Modi, holding lotus flowers and shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogans.