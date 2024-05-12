The Delhi Police have cracked down on NewsClick, financed by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member Neville Roy Singham. In its chargesheet, the cops have revealed that the leftist propaganda news portal was working for its “ultimate paymaster” China.

The police have also exposed how the NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha was at the helm of a disinformation campaign under the pretext of protesting against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

It also came to light that Purkayastha conspired with Neville Roy Singham to defame the Indian government, efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and cast aspersions about the efficacy of the Indian vaccine ‘Covaxin’ developed by Bharat Biotech.

#Important 🧵



NewsClick has been making headlines over its financing by a Chinese Communist Party supporter.



But, did you know? The news portal tried to cast aspersions on the outcome of 2019 Lok Sabha elections using fake data.



(1/n) pic.twitter.com/l3afn3BrNC — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) August 8, 2023

OpIndia had reported as early as 2019 about the disinformation campaign by NewsClick to discredit the then Lok Sabha election result using fake data.

The connection between CCP and NewsClick has brought into question the possibility of Chinese influence in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections and attempts to undermine democracy through its affiliated media outlets in India.

On 15th February this year, the International Republican Institute (IRI) published a 44-page report [pdf] in collaboration with TextOre and exposed how China tried to influence elections in countries such as Kenya, the Philipines and Italy.

The NewClick-CCP saga and the track record of the Chinese government have made election interference in India, a matter of utmost concern.

Election interference in Kenya

According to IRI, China’s interference in the elections of Kenya involved a multifaceted approach. It influenced political actors and media organisations to create a positive public outlook towards the Communist party-run country.

One key aspect was the development of relationships with influential political actors such as Raphael Tuju (ex-foreign Minister of Kenya), James Waweru (Jubilee Party Executive Director), Swalesh (Political Affairs Director), Mutiso (Foreign Relations Director) and Musalia Mudavadi (Cabinet Secretary).

Chinese officials sought to moderate ‘anti-China’ positions taken by candidates. Another interesting point was that when election outcomes did not favour its interests, China amplified concerns about election integrity in Kenya.

A similar strategy was witnessed during the 2022 Republic of Korea presidential election, where the Global Times reported issues such as long waits for voters and insecure ballot transportation.

China’s interference in the Kenyan elections involved cultivating ties with the country’s media. For instance, it sponsored a 20-day seminar for Kenyan journalists in China.

The Chinese Communist Party also work with Kenyan outlets, such as the Nation Media Group to promote pro-China narratives and develop a positive relationship with the Kenyan media.

It also engaged with the local business community as part of its comprehensive strategy to influence elections.

Election interference in Italy

In Italy, the Chinese policy involved maintaining good relations with influential politicians across the spectrum, including ex-Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema and Romano Prodi.

Meetings between the Chinese Embassy and Italian leaders were numerous and often lasted several hours. As per the International Republican Institute, the Chinese Communist Party also engaged with the Five Star Movement in Italy, particularly during the time it was led by Beppe Grillo.

It was involved in managing ‘anti-China’ Italian candidates and making its preferences clear through the Chinese state media and its local affiliates. For instance, the CCP had questioned the choice of Luigi Di Maio as Minister of Foreign Affairs through a commentary published i Xinhua news agency.

However, it was quick to change its stance when Di Maio adopted clear pro-China positions. The CCP developing good ties with Italian media outlets, such as national broadcaster RAI and national news agency ANSA. However, it did not bear the results expected by China.

It thereafter adopted new strategies to ensure that the Meloni administration in Italy engaged with the Chinese government.

Election interference in Philipines

China’s interference in the elections of the Philippines involved building good relations with influential political actors. For example, Chinese diplomats have maintained long-term ties with ex-First Lady Imelda Marcos, current President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, and ex-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

According to the International Republican Institute, this relationship management is coordinated by the International Liaison Department (ILD) of the Chinese Communist Party.

Moreover, China Radio International launched a program titled ‘Wow China’ in collaboration with the Philippine Broadcasting Service, The objective was to foster good relations and friendship between the two countries.

Additionally, the CCP also worked with Philippine-based media outlets such as the Manila Times and ABS-CBN to promote pro-China narratives among the public.

Chinese interference in Canadian elections

OpIndia had previously reported about Chinese government’s efforts to interfere in Canadian elections. On November 7, 2022, Canadian media outlet Global News published an article alleging that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) had briefed Justin Trudeau about covert funding to 11 federal candidates in the 2019 elections.

“The Chinese Communist Party…is using all elements of state power to carry out activities that are a direct threat to our national security and sovereignty,” CSIS told Global News.

The news outlet further informed that the candidates who received funding from CCP belonged to both the ruling Liberal party and the Opposition Conservative Party.

Screengrab of the article by Global News

Earlier in 2011, a Conservative MP named Bob Dechert came under the scanner over his relationship with a Xinhua News reporter, Shi Rong. A former Chinese spy Li Fengzhi informed that the “act of striking up a relationship with an elected official fits the modus operandi of Chinese spies”.

It is also believed that the interference of the Chinese deep State in the federal elections of 2021 led to the defeat of the Conservative camp. An analysis by Rapid Response Mechanism Canada found that CCP supporters floated conspiracy theories that Canada will cut all ties to China if Conservatives are elected to power.

In this way, it deterred several Canadians from voting for the party. Moreover, Conservative candidate Kenny Chiu, who had been critical of China’s policies and proposed a Foreign Influence Registry Act (to publicly identify those acting on foreign interests), became the target of a disinformation campaign.

Before the election, Conservative candidate Kenny Chiu complained to @DaphneBramham he was the target of 'disinformation and personal attacks … beyond my expectation' https://t.co/ZYwCB8Ltoe — The Vancouver Sun (@VancouverSun) September 23, 2021

CCP bots created a narrative on Chinese social media platforms, namely, Weibo and WeChat, that Chiu is supposedly against China. This cost him his MP seat as half of the electorates in his constituency comprised of Chinese Canadians.

According to The Diplomat, the ‘China factor’ contributed to the defeat of the Conservative party. “While the three major political parties mentioned standing up against authoritarianism and China in their campaign platforms, the Conservatives had more proposals against China,” it reported.

“Those messages did not work well among suburban voters, particularly among voters of Chinese descent,” the news outlet added while highlighting plans of Conservative leader Erin O’Toole to sanction Chinese President, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Party Congress among many others.

This led to the loss of Conservatives in the Richmond Centre and Markham Unionville electoral districts, where people of Chinese descent constitute 60% of the population.

Conclusion

China has a clear track record of influencing elections in several countries including the Philipines, Kenya, Italy and Canada.

The strategies include co-opting local media, building relations with the host nation’s politicians, engagement with the business community to promote its interests and pro-China narratives.

With increasing awareness of the nefarious designs of the Chinese Communist Party, efforts are now being made by sovereign nations to thwart attempts of interference in their local elections by external forces.

India must be wary of Chinese funding of Indian media outlets and dissemination of its propaganda amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country.