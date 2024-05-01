The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has filed an 8000-page chargesheet against NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, exposing his ties with the banned Islamic terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

As per reports, Purkasyastha was also involved in providing funds to LeT terrorists. “Active association with terrorists, ie, LeT. Also gave financial assistance to them,” the chargesheet read.

According to the Delhi police, the NewsClick founder was at the helm of a disinformation campaign under the pretext of protesting against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The chargesheet stated that Prabhir Purkayastha was using the employees and partners of his propaganda news outlet to hand over money to rioters, some of whom are now in judicial custody under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

These rioters include those who created mayhem in Shaheen Bagh and Chand Bagh during the anti-CAA protests and the so-called farmers who protested against the three progressive farm laws in the National Capital.

The NewsClick founder also conspired with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member Neville Roy Singham to defame the Indian government and its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and cast aspersions about the efficacy of Indian vaccine ‘Covaxin’ developed by Bharat Biotech.

#Breaking#TimesNow has accessed the details of the chargesheet against #PrabirPurkayastha editor of 'Newsclick'.



As per the chargesheet, Prabir Purkayastha was involved in mass mobilization and terror funding…: @Priyanktripathi joins @anchoramitaw with details.



Watch as… pic.twitter.com/qaLA35WPVg — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 1, 2024

“Prabir Purkayastha in furtherance of common conspiracy with businessman Neville Roy Singham and others during the Covid-19 time had criticized noble efforts of the Indian government to control Covid-19 and also published his articles against the vaccine manufactured by the Indian pharmaceutical companies with the intention of causing disaffection against India,” the chargesheet read.

As per the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, witnesses testified that NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and ‘urban naxal’ Gautam Navlakha gave money to Naxals to carry out violence. At the same time, NewsClick received 91 crores, later routed to fund terror activities.

The 8000-page chargesheet noted that the propaganda news outlet run by Prabir Purkayastha deliberately distorted the map of Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to show that these territories belong to China.

Delhi police says newsclick founder Prabir purkayastha had links with banned terror organisations – now how soon will this be called a witch hunt ? And why the silence ? https://t.co/CxRGTnjEt2 — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) May 1, 2024

It emphasised, “Five of the protected witnesses are associated with the Newsclick, and three with the case. Police have also recorded the statement of Amit Chakraborty, who turned approver…He has been granted pardon by the Hon’ble Court… He is now a witness in the case and, therefore, he is not being chargesheeted.“

Testimonies of witnesses who worked with Prabir Purkayastha

The Delhi police included the testimonies of several protected witnesses, named ‘Gama’, ‘Gama2’ and ‘Gama3’ in its chargesheet.

It quoted ‘Gama’ as saying, “During the CAA protest, Purkayastha used to send the employees to take part and incite the Muslim community to do violent acts and rioting. He also used to give cash to employees to distribute among rioters…Prabir, Chakraborty and other members had extreme Marxist and Maoist ideologies… I came to know that these people were being funded by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Another witness ‘Gama2’ said that the NewsClick founder sent a man to Shaheen Bagh to give money to Islamic extremist Sharjeel Imam, currently behind bars for his role in anti-Hindu Delhi riots. “From this money, they should purchase weapons and other equipment to incite violence and rioting,” he added. ‘Gama2’ also testified that money was later routed to Naxals in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to spark violence.

“Articles and videos which showed the vaccine developed by India in a poor light and Chinese vaccines to be better,” he further added. One witness, ‘Gama3’ informed, “Funds (received by NewsClick) were used in funding CAA/NRC protest, farmers’ agitation, supporting Kashmiri separatists against abrogation of Article 370 and Maoists groups”.”

It must be mentioned that the NewsClick founder was arrested on 3rd October, 2023, along with the company’s HR Head Amit Chakraborty for receiving illegal funds from China via the United States.