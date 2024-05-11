‘Crown prince’s party will secure even fewer seats than his age’: PM Modi takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Congress

In Jharkhand’s Chatra, PM Narendra Modi directed his remarks at former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that he would secure fewer seats than his age. Modi, while canvassing for NDA candidate Kalicharan Singh, referenced a statement from a senior figure in the INDIA bloc indicating their acknowledgement of impending defeat.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Modi remarked, “The regional parties within the opposition coalition seem so disheartened that they are contemplating dissolution after June 4th. Following the completion of polling across three phases, they have conceded that neither the Congress nor its allies will secure enough seats to qualify as the opposition party in Parliament. Their predicament is evident; the electorate has imparted such a resounding lesson that even amalgamating, they struggle to establish themselves as an opposition force.”

Modi asserted that BJP is poised not only to secure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections but also to establish governments in states holding simultaneous Assembly elections.

“The crown prince and his party will garner fewer seats than his age in these Lok Sabha polls,” reiterated the Prime Minister. “The 2024 elections transcend mere governance formation; they are about nation-building… a crusade to safeguard the country from plunderers and cheats,” he emphasized.

“Everyone is aware of whom this nation needs safeguarding from. You’ve witnessed the discovery of mountains of currency notes among JMM and Congress leaders,” he concluded.