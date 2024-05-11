After Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole stirred controversy with his remarks that the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be purified when the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, several priests have opposed and condemned the statement and called it an insult to the people.

Mahant Narayan Giri, Juna Akhara spokesperson said, “Nana Patole has given a very absurd statement. This is an insult to all the Sadhus of the country… The way he talked about purification after the President (Droupadi Murmu) worshipped the Ram Temple is an insult to the backward communities. He is also insulting the Hindus. It is necessary to punish people like him. The statement by Nana Patole is very bad and we strongly condemn it.”

Spiritual leader Swami Dipankar also condemned the remarks of Nana Patole and said, “I am very surprised by the statement of Nana Patole on Ram Mandir… I cannot understand what purification is he talking about. I cannot understand what kind of mindset is this… I would say that this is the Mandir of Ram and it has no place for this kind of mindset.”

He added further, “I believe that this is a very cheap mindset. This is a mindset of dividing the society on the basis of caste… I believe the time has come to boycott this kind of thinking that divides the society.”

Acharya Dr. Chandranshu, National storyteller and Hindu religious leader in Ayodhya said, “The statement of Nana Patole on the purification of Ram Temple is an insult to the 140 crore of Indians. The construction of Ram Mandir was done by people of all castes… The invitation was extended to Congress as well but they didn’t like it… The statement comes after President Droupadi Murmu visited the Garbhagriha and worshipped Ram. Does Congress want to say that this purification is required because Droupadi Murmu visited the place?”

Nana Patole triggered a political storm with his controversial statement that the Shankaryacharyas would be purifying the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir following religious protocols when the Congress-led INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had said, “We are going to purify Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after INDIA Alliance comes to power. Shankaracharyas were opposing this (Pran Pratishtha), all four Shankaracharyas will purify the Ram Temple. Ram Darbar will be established in that place. It is not Lord Ram’s idol there, but the child form of Ram Lalla. Narendra Modi has acted against protocol in Ram Temple construction. We will do it through rectifications and religion.”

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, attended the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in the traditional ‘Nagara’ style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

