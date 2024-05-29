Wednesday, May 29, 2024
UP: Muslim student says he was expelled by school over a hostel visit by a Hindu friend, reprimanded by warden for befriending non-Muslims

A Muslim student in a school in Muzaffarnagar was reportedly expelled after a Hindu friend came to visit him in his hostel. The hostel warden sharply rebuked him for befriending non-Muslims.

Image via OpIndia Hindi
A Muslim student named Manvvar in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has charged that he was expelled from school because he has a Hindu friend and disclosed that he received a harsh reprimand for the same. Furthermore, the institution also accused him of theft. According to the information, Manvvar a student of Vision International Academy located in Fulat, Muzaffarnagar faced eviction from the school after he met a Hindu boy.

Manvvar lived in the school hostel where his friend Sandeep had come to meet him recently. He was allowed to enter the place after the guard questioned him. He stayed in the dormitory for 10 minutes and left after inquiring about his pal’s well-being. However, a ruckus broke out after he departed from there.

The administration of the school looked into the matter and spoke with Manvvar’s friends after which the young boy was scolded and thrown out of the school when they learned about the identity of the visitor. The victim has unveiled that he was severely criticised by the school warden over his friendship with non-Muslims. The youngster added that he was also accused of taking Rs 10,000 by the school management.

Afterwards, Manvvar released a video and levelled allegations against the school. However, the latter claimed that the youth used to invite unauthorized persons inside the hostel which resulted in disciplinary action against him. The latter alleged that he violated repeated warnings and lied to get another person inside the dorm. The police stated that they haven’t received any complaints regarding the issue and would definitely initiate action if they do.

