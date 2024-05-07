Tuesday, May 7, 2024
West Bengal: Irtiqua Sakib stabs wife inside café in Kolkata, chases and finally kills her on road

Locals grabbed the accused and turned him over to the police. The woman was brought to SSKM Hospital and declared dead upon arrival.

OpIndia Staff
Accused Irtiqua Sakib (L), deceased victim Aribah Iqbal (R) (Image via TOI)
On Monday (6th May) evening, a 22-year-old woman named Aribah Iqbal was repeatedly stabbed by her estranged husband Irtiqua Sakib, firstly inside a cafe in the Beck Bagan area in West Bengal’s Kolkata, and subsequently on the road outside, causing her to flee screaming for help.

Reports say that locals grabbed the accused and turned him over to the police. The woman was brought to SSKM Hospital and declared dead upon arrival. The 29-year-old husband was earlier arrested on wife Aribah Iqbal’s complaint and later released on bond, Times of India reported.

Witnesses reported that Irtiqua struck Aribah, a resident of Topsia’s Kohinoor Market area, with a sharp weapon when they were having a heated argument inside the cafe on Nasiruddin Road. Aribah fled, heavily bleeding from her head injury, only to be pursued and brutally stabbed from behind on the road. Meanwhile, locals captured Irtiqua, disarmed him, and thrashed him. Soon after, Karaya Police arrived and arrested the accused.

The accused had called his estranged wife to the cafe for ‘settlement’. The victim had earlier filed a case of domestic abuse against Irtiqua Sakib. It remains unclear if he wanted the victim to withdraw that case or reconcile with her. Meanwhile, the victim’s family was informed about the incident and a murder case was registered against the accused. The police have recovered the murder weapon from the spot. Accused Irtiqua Sakib told the police that he turned infuriated because his wife refused to listen to him. This was why he stabbed her.

