Gamer Shikha Metray who promoted child sex abuse on her YouTube channel “Kuwari Begum” was taken into custody by the Ghaziabad Police on 13th June. She was, however, later granted bail. She had set all of her social media accounts to private prior to the action and also removed a lot of her videos. Her account is currently disabled. She reportedly either deleted her channel or changed the privacy settings. The police have decided to send her mobile and laptop to the laboratory for forensic investigation.

“On the basis of a complaint received at Kaushambi police station, a case has been registered under relevant sections. The said woman has been arrested. Further legal proceedings are underway,” conveyed Assistant Police Commissioner Ritesh Tripathi.

23-year-old Shikha Metray is a resident of Indergarhi in Ghaziabad. She completed a course in fashion design at Delhi’s National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in 2021–2022. Afterwards, she was employed by an e-commerce company in Kalkaji. Her mother serves as an engineer for a company in Gurugram, and her father teaches at a school in Ghaziabad. Her younger sister is a 12th grader. Shikha has also worked with the Aditya Birla Company in Bengaluru. However, she has been running the “Kuwari Begum” YouTube channel for the past two years. She was doing this in an attempt to broaden her audience by posting content about pornogrpahy. Additionally, she disclosed to the authorities that she was a professional gamer.

The First Information Report was filed against her on 12th June based on a complaint by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj. She reported the YouTuber to the Police Commissionerate office, charging that her channel promoted sexual crimes against minors and newborns. She brought an official complaint against her under the Information Technology Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act at Kaushambi police station.

She made particular reference to the video “She will say no. Let her” on Shikha Metray’s YouTube channel, alleging that she was endorsing sexually aggressive behaviour towards women and children and suggesting that men should disregard women’s permission. She further asserted that the content misguides young boys. Shikha Metray was captured, produced before the court and then sent behind bars. Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dinesh P Kumar earlier informed that two police teams were dispatched to arrest Shikha Metray, who had 2,050 subscribers and published over 115 videos on her channel which had a few hundred views.

A clip posted by Shikha Metray encouraging her audience to sexually assault infants went viral on social media on 10th June. She was heard expressing, “If I had a d*ck, I would have made a tutorial on masturbation. I could have then shared tips on how masturbation can be made to feel better. I would have also explained why you should masturbate. Find an infant who doesn’t even have teeth. Seek permission from the child’s mother to take the child somewhere and do something.” She further added, “I am not so sorry. If I had a d*ck, then, I would have tried it. Imagine children without teeth. Wow, it would be one heck of an experience.”