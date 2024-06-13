Thursday, June 13, 2024
Ghaziabad YouTuber ‘Kuwari Begum’ who taught subscribers ‘how to sexually violate infants’ booked for videos on child sex abuse

Image via The Free Press Journal
Shikha Metray, a YouTuber and gamer from Ghaziabad who goes by the moniker “Kuwari Begum” has been booked by the authorities for disseminating explicit material on her channel and encouraging the sexual abuse of infants. A First Information Report was filed after social media users flagged her videos and demanded police action against her for uploading obscene and offensive content.

According to Information Technology (IT) Act-67B and Indian Penal Code section 293, it is unlawful to distribute, provide or circulate pornographic materials as well as to sell the same to anyone younger than 20 years of age.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dinesh P Kumar informed that two police teams have been dispatched to arrest Ghaziabad-based YouTuber Shikha Metray, who has 2,050 subscribers and published over 115 videos on her channel. The videos, some of which have received several hundred views are being removed by Google at the request of the police. The ACP added that she works for an apparel company in Delhi and is a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi.

After the complaint was filed against Kuwari Begum, the accused changed her YouTube channel’s video privacy settings from public to private and erased or deactivated a few other social media accounts, according to authorities. Meanwhile, video platform YouTube also responded and declared, “Appreciate the report! we’re passing this along and we’ll take it from here.”

A clip posted by YouTuber Shikha Metray advising her fans on how to sexually assault children went viral on social media on 10th June. She was heard saying, “If I had a d*ck, I would have made a tutorial on masturbation. I could have then shared tips on how masturbation can be made to feel better. I would have also explained why you should masturbate. Find an infant who doesn’t even have teeth. Seek permission from the child’s mother to take the child somewhere and do something.”

She maliciously continued, “I am not so sorry. If I had a d*ck, then, I would have tried it. Imagine children without teeth. Wow, it would be one heck of an experience.”

