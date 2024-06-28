On 27th June, Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar issued a warning to the Tamil Nadu government over the confiscation of buses operated by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Tamil Nadu under the pretext of collecting taxes. “If our people are troubled, we will trouble their people visiting Kerala. Don’t forget that Sabarimala season is coming up. Most devotees come from Tamil Nadu. We will fill up our treasury,” he stated while addressing the assembly.

According to him, there was no discussion regarding the most recent tax increase with the state by the Tamil Nadu government. He said, “The centre is saying, it is the same tax across the country. We are on good terms, but Tamil Nadu did not even discuss with us when they increased the amount per seat on a bus by Rs 4,000.” He added that if the KSRTC buses were seized, Tamil Nadu buses would also be seized and there would be no compromise on this.

He declared, “Tamil Nadu should remember that Sabarimala season is coming. Most people come here from there. We will also fill the treasury. The position is that if you charge Rs 4,000 there, we will also charge Rs 4,000 here. If the KSRTC bus is seized, the Tamil Nadu vehicle will also be confiscated here. There is no compromise on that.” He further threatened retaliation and stated that if people travelling from the state to Tamil Nadu were harassed or hurt then those coming from there would meet the same fate. He voiced that Tamil Nadu buses would receive the same treatment if KSRTC buses were halted there. He spoke of a tough stance on the issue and announced that no indulgence would be granted.

Non-state buses operating in Tamil Nadu under the pretence of All India Tourist Permits obtained from other states were subject to restrictions imposed by the government. These vehicles would stop at different areas and pick up passengers. Subsequently, the Motor Vehicles Department of Tamil Nadu intensified its inspections of private buses registered in other states that were passing through the state while carrying passengers. The government of Tamil Nadu set a 17th June deadline for buses registered in other states to re-register with the state’s regional transport authority. 545 busses in total including ones from Kerala have been prohibited till now.

Each bus would pay an extra Rs 1 lakh a month to cover the additional tax. Interstate bus services from Kerala to Tamil Nadur were impacted in the third week of June when the latter stopped its busses in protest of an extra charge. The Supreme Court was then approached by tour bus operators. Tamil Nadu later decided against blocking the buses after speaking with Kerala’s transport department officials. Bus operators, however, accused that Tamil Nadur authorities continued to harass them about driving buses that are registered in Kerala.

A representative of the Interstate Bus Operator’s Association of Karnataka Rijas A J alleged, “Buses with All India Tourist Permit (AITP) can operate anywhere. When the law is against them they have started issuing fines. Tamil Nadu is putting pressure on us to register there.”