Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait on the instructions of PM Modi to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the fire tragedy in a southern city of the country early on Wednesday.

The minister will also coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who have died.

“As directed by PM @narendramodi, MoS for External Affairs @KVSinghMPGonda is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Kriti Vardhan Singh, who took charge of his office on Tuesday, told the media that PM Modi has called a meeting. He said immediate action will be taken.

“PM Modi has called us for a meeting and after the meeting we will visit Kuwait. An immediate action will be taken,” he said.

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday.

India’s ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers are being treated.

Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today’s fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait shared on X.

The ambassador also visited Farwaniya Hospital, where six workers, who are expected to be mostly Indians, who got injured in the fire incident were admitted.

Among those six, the hospital authorities confirmed that four of them have been released, one has shifted to Jahra Hospital and one in the ward is stable now.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his deep shock over the news of the fire incident.

“Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard.”

The Indian Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number +965-65505246 in connection with the tragic fire-accident involving Indian workers today.

“All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance,” it said in a post on X.

After this tragic incident, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad al-Yousuf al-Sabah paid a visit to the site and ordered the arrest of the building’s owner, as per Al Jazeera.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)