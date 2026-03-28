Several car insurance companies offer instant policy approval and same-day issuance. Some of the providers include ACKO, HDFC ERGO, IFFCO-Tokio, Tata AIG, and ICICI Lombard.

With these insurers, you can buy or renew motor insurance online instantly within minutes. However, the policy document is sent to you through email or a mobile app. For these leading insurers, the policy approval process has become easier and hassle-free. Policyholders can get insured legally without delay.

Top 5 car insurance companies offering instant issuance and policy approval

Many car insurance companies in India now offer instant issuance. You also get a same-day policy approval facility. Here are the top 5 insurers well-known for their quick policy issuance:

ACKO Insurance

ACKO is a completely digital insurance company. It offers a paperless and fast process of buying car insurance. Customers can purchase or renew policies directly on the ACKO mobile app or the website. The entire process takes only a few minutes if you provide the correct details.

Once you complete payment, the policy document is generated. With ACKO insurance, you can also avail low premiums, zero commission, and digital claim services. This makes it stand out from other insurers.

HDFC ERGO Insurance

HDFC ERGO offers a convenient online service for purchasing and renewing motor insurance. Policyholders can enter their car details, compare available coverage, and pay online.

Upon payment, the car insurance policy is issued immediately. It is sent via email. Additionally, the insurer offers over 12,000 cashless garages in India. You also get options of various add-on covers for enhanced protection.

IFFCO-Tokio Insurance

IFFCO-Tokio enables customers to purchase or renew car insurance online. It requires a minimal documentation process. For a smooth online process, you must enter vehicle details and select coverage. Then complete the payment.

The company offers services like 24/7 support and minimal documentation. It also provides quick responses to claims.

Tata AIG Insurance

Tata AIG offers car insurance online with minimal paperwork. The customers can get an instant quote, cover, and complete payment online with ease. The insurer also offers access to 5,900+ cashless garages. It provides quick claim services for faster coverage.

ICICI Lombard Insurance

ICICI Lombard is another leading insurer offering online car insurance policies with the feature of instant issuance. Other benefits include the use of AI to process insurance claims, roadside services, and cashless repair services. This makes the overall process of insurance easier and simpler.

These insurers ensure instant policy issuance with same-day approval. It enables car owners to stay legally insured without delay.

Comparison between top-rated providers offering instant services online

The table below highlights the comparison between top-rated motor insurance companies in 2026 offering instant services:

Insurance Company Key Features ACKO Insurance Paperless process, faster claim, and completely online purchase HDFC ERGO Insurance Plan customisation, fastest delivery, instant quotes online IFFCO-Tokio Insurance 24*7 online assistance, quick purchase, instant policy issuance Tata AIG Insurance Simple comparison online, customisation of add-ons, and digital payment ICICI Lombard Insurance Roadside assistance, faster online purchase, and an AI-enabled claim process

Most leading insurers allow customers to compare plans and make payments online. The policy is issued instantly through email. For this digital process, there is minimal paperwork and policy issuance takes place within minutes.

How does instant car insurance policy issuance work?

The instant car insurance policy issuance is an easy online process, allowing users to get cover in a few minutes.

First, the vehicle owner must provide the insurer with vehicle information. It includes the registration number, the model, and the type of fuel on the website or app of the insurer. Next, compare the available plans and select the necessary coverage with add-ons.

After policy selection, the customer makes payment online through card, UPI or net banking. After successful payment, the insurer verifies the information. The policy is then delivered through email or a mobile application.

Things to consider before choosing instant car insurance

Here are the things to consider before choosing the right car insurance offering instant policy approval:

Claim Settlement Ratio: A high claim settlement ratio signifies that the company is capable of processing claims efficiently. Comparison of Coverage Options: Find out whether the chosen policy offers comprehensive coverage, safeguards against damages, theft, and natural disasters. Review Add-ons: Including add-ons such as zero depreciation cover, roadside assistance, and engine protection enhances overall coverage. Network Garages: Select insurers with a substantial network of cashless garages for quick repairs. Review Customer Reviews: Customer feedback provides insights into the speed of claim processing and service quality. Easy Digital Support: Search for insurers offering immediate access to a policy with quick online support.

Conclusion

Instant policy approval and same-day issuance have made purchasing car insurance in India much easier. Many insurance providers allow customers to purchase the insurance online. However, it is advisable to carefully compare coverage options and claim support. Also, review network garages before choosing the insurer that suits your needs.